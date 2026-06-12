Joint statement on Liberty Bell Bay

12 June 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier Felix Ellis, Minister for Business, Industry and Resources Tim Ayres, Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science, Jess Teesdale, Member for Bass

Last month the administrators of Liberty Bell Bay, EY, announced that a consortium led by Adroit Capital had been selected as the preferred bidder.

Today, workers were updated that Adroit Capital is no longer engaged in exclusive negotiations with the administrators.

This is disappointing news for the workers and communities of Bell Bay, George Town and Northern Tasmania who have been in limbo since the previous facility owners, GFG, let them down.

To date, to support workers’ wages through the administration period, the Commonwealth and Tasmanian Governments have announced a total $9.6 million across three packages.

The Commonwealth and Tasmanian Governments stand with the workers of Liberty Bell Bay at this difficult time. We recognise this is a difficult and uncertain time for workers and their families, as well as the community and small businesses.

Support is available through Commonwealth and Tasmanian Government services.