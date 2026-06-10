NEBRASKA, June 10 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 10, 2026

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Katrina Cerveny, NEMA, Katrina.cerveny@nebraska.gov

Kevin Hynes, Nebraska National Guard, kevin.j.hynes.civ@army.mil

Gov. Pillen Issues Emergency Declarations for Destructive Weather Events

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has issued several emergency declarations to provide state resources in areas that have experienced destructive weather events. The most current situation involves a wildfire in Sioux County between Crawford and Harrison. The South Fork Fire has burned nearly 9,000 acres since it was detected yesterday afternoon.

As of today, Nebraska National Guard resources deployed to fight the fire include a CH-47 Chinook helicopter with five soldiers and an aviation officer, and an aviation fueling truck with an additional two soldiers. By tomorrow, an aviation maintenance truck with two soldiers will join a liaison officer and five airmen and three soldiers who are part of the fire hand crew.

In addition to that emergency declaration, Gov. Pillen has issued two others for wildfires that broke out in May, both impacting Dawes County. The Ash Pole Fire, located southeast of Chadron, consumed more than 1,000 acres in mid-May. The Clay Creek fire, also southeast of Crawford, ignited a week or so later. The fires burned areas that were heavily timbered.

Last month, multiple counties also experienced widespread damage resulting from severe weather May 15-18. Gov. Pillen has issued an emergency proclamation covering Buffalo, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Nemaha, Richardson, Thayer, Thurston and Howard counties.

The issuing of these proclamations not only allows for the activation of resources, but also the use of the Governor’s Emergency Fund to help cover costs associated with managing the impacts of these weather events.