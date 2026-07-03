NEBRASKA, July 3 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

President Trump Approves Federal Disaster Declaration for Devastating Fires

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the issuance of a federal disaster declaration by President Donald Trump for damage that resulted in several counties due to the Morrill, Cottonwood, Ashby and Minor fires March 12 – April 2.

The declaration will provide funds to help cover the cost of public infrastructure. Collectively, the fires did extensive damage to transportation systems and public power. Paved and gravel roadways will need to be reconstructed and in the case of public power -- poles, conductors and associated electrical components will need to be completely replaced.

“These were historic fires, burning more than 821,000 acres,” said Gov. Pillen. “We know that on a personal level, farmers and ranchers are continuing to deal with the devastating aftermath. This request will help to ensure that roads are returned to safe and usable condition and that our electrical infrastructure is restored to proper operational standards. I appreciate the support from FEMA and President Trump in Nebraska’s recovery from these fires.”

Counties covered by the declaration include Arthur, Garden, Grant, Lincoln and Morrill. The total cost of damage is $9,686,602.