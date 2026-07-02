NEBRASKA, July 2 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Unveils Quilt and Framed Declaration of Independence to be Displayed Through July

LINCOLN, NE -- Flanked by members of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution, as well as others, Governor Jim Pillen unveiled objects that will be on display in the State Capitol through the end of the month to mark America’s 250th anniversary. A large homemade quilt and a framed life-sized reproduction of the Declaration of Independence will be available for viewing in the reception area of the Governor’s office. Additionally, more than a dozen Quilts of Valor are on display in the Legislative Chamber.

“These objects provide an opportunity to connect with our history and reflect on the important things that make us unique as Americans,” said Gov. Pillen. “The Declaration of Independence is one of our most important and sacred documents. It’s 1,337 words, including the title, and it takes about 10 minutes to read. I encourage Nebraska’s to take the time to look at it and think about what freedom means to each of us.”

The large quilt, made specifically for this year’s 250th celebrations, has been a work in progress since its inception in 2025. Seventy-three members of the Lincoln Quilters Guild stitched the 250-star blocks required for the pattern. Last fall, Guild board members gathered and completed the assembled piece. Following its display in the Governor’s Reception Room, the quilt will be raffled off and the proceeds donated to the Purple Heart Auxiliary.

Since its creation in 1973, the Lincoln Quilters Guild has had an active role in many projects that benefit the community.

“For example, this guild makes about 500, sometimes 600 quilts each year, that are donated to children in elementary schools, to individuals who are homeless or individuals from all walks of life who may need a quilt,” explained President Lianne Connelly.

One of the efforts the Guild supports is the Quilts of Valor, which started in 2003. Since then, more than 440,000 quilts have been stitched and presented across the nation. In Nebraska, there are 25 groups of quilters who make Quilts of Valor. Together, they award around 800 annually. More than a dozen will be displayed in the Capitol’s Legislative Chamber.

Kay Hoff, who represents the Quilts of Valor Foundation for Lincoln, said each quilt is a way to thank the recipient for their service and sacrifice to our nation.

“A Quilt of Valor is not just a blanket. It is a message. It is a physical sign of gratitude. It is a way of saying that the service of our veterans has not been forgotten. That their sacrifices are known and that they are welcomed home with honor.”

Speaker John Arch said the Nebraska Legislature was proud to provide a space where the quilts could be publicly displayed.

“Nebraska has always held a special relationship with our military. We have one of the highest per capita rates of military service in the nation and our citizens have a long and proud tradition of answering the call of duty,” noted Speaker Arch. “This capitol building is dedicated to those who fell in service of our country and the memorial chamber on the 14th floor stands as a testament to our citizens’ commitment to public service.”

Also recognized during this morning’s event was Kaewyn Robison. The 11th grader from York submitted an original poem titled “Remembering America” to the America’s Field Trip contest sponsored by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. Students in grades 3 – 12 were encouraged to share their perspectives on what America means to them. Robison was one of 250 students to receive a second-place prize, and the only student to be selected from Nebraska.

“What inspired me to write this was our history. We have a very deep and inspiring history that I think is important to remember and share,” said Robison.

Director Daryl Bohac, representing the State Historical Society as well as Nebraska’s Semiquincentennial Commission, highlighted some of the events occurring this week and after the 4th of July, including a display that opened to the public on Tuesday at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln. Called Our Nebraska: The Places, Its People, and Their Impact, Bohac says the exhibit is “really designed to help share the grit, determination and innovation that was required to survive and indeed, thrive in this place we call home.”

It includes a 37-star U.S. flag made for the 1873 Independence Day celebration as well as other artifacts and displays about the events and people who helped shape Nebraska and the nation. It will be open to visitors free of charge on the 4th of July.

Concluding the unveiling of the quilt and the Declaration of Independence, Gov. Pillen signed a proclamation for Independence Day and America’s 250th Anniversary calling on all Nebraskans to reflect on the profound words of our founding fathers who declared: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Text Version of Independence Day Proclamation