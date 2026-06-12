Carroll County Route 41 Wakenda Chute Bridge now open

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Wakenda Chute Bridge on Carroll County Route 41 north of Miami is now open. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation reopened the bridge this morning, June 11, after the bridge was closed on April 20 for repairs to the bridge joints, beams, and deck following a routine inspection.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

When visiting modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by connecting with us on social media.

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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