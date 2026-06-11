New heavy vehicle rest area opens on Bass Highway

12 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

A new heavy vehicle driver rest area on the Bass Highway near Westbury is now open, supporting improved efficiency and fatigue management for Launceston-bound heavy vehicle operators.

The new rest area includes seating, lighting and toilet facilities, and is the first of two new rest areas to be delivered on the Bass Highway between Deloraine and Westbury.

Tenders for construction on the Devonport-bound facility were advertised in late May, closing on 24 June 2026.

Both projects are funded under the Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program, with the Australian Government committing over $9.6 million and the Tasmanian Government committing the remaining funding for a combined total of over $12 million for the two projects.

More information about the project can be found on the Transport website: https://www.transport.tas.gov.au/westbury-hvdra.

Quotes attributable to Federal Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories, Kristy McBain MP:

“The Albanese Government is committed to keeping our truckies, freight operators and other road users safe.

“By investing in much-needed rest stops, we will ensure that our truckies get home safely to their loved ones.”

Quotes attributable to Tasmanian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Kerry Vincent:

“The Westbury heavy vehicle rest area provides our state’s heavy vehicle operators with a new space to pull over, rest, and recharge on the key freight route between Devonport, Launceston, and Hobart - and the feedback from drivers has been positive already.

“This new facility demonstrates the Tasmanian Government’s commitment to delivering rest areas that support mandatory rest breaks for heavy vehicle drivers travelling on Tasmania’s major freight routes.

“We look forward to starting construction on the second Westbury rest area later this year, continuing to work with the Federal Government on the normal 80:20 funding model, and ensuring both facilities can meet the current and future demand of freight on the Bass Highway and continue to support Tasmania’s heavy vehicle industry.”

Quotes attributable to Federal Member for Lyons, Rebecca White MP:

"Whether it’s food on supermarket shelves, supplies for local businesses or goods heading to our ports, Tasmanians rely on the freight industry every day.

“The people behind the wheel work incredibly hard and they deserve accessible places to stop and rest. This new rest area near Westbury will help drivers manage fatigue and get home safely to their families.

“I’m pleased to see this investment delivered in Lyons, backing the drivers and freight operators who are so important to our local communities and economy.”