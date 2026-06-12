Making Grove intersection safer for the community

12 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

Tasmanian civil construction company Andrew Walter Construction has been awarded the contract for improvements to the intersection of the Huon Highway and Mountain River Road at Grove.

The bus stop and pedestrian safety upgrades are expected to start construction in August 2026 and be complete by early-2027, weather permitting.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Kerry Vincent, said this plan has been developed alongside the local community.

"We have worked alongside the Huon Valley Council and local community since 2025 to seek feedback on the initial concept design options for upgrading the intersection," Minister Vincent said.

"Feedback highlighted safety concerns, including speed limits, limited visibility and pedestrian crossings near bus stops as the community’s highest priorities.”

The Huon Highway speed limit through Grove was reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h in March 2025.

"I look forward to seeing these upgrades delivered," Minister Vincent said.

The upgrades will include:

relocating the two existing bus stops approximately 100m south of the intersection, to a straighter and flatter section of the Huon Highway

installing a new pedestrian island to allow pedestrians to cross the highway in two stages, making it safer and more manageable

installing new street lighting to improve visibility for both pedestrians and drivers

building new footpaths and a road barrier to provide safe, direct access to and from the bus stops at Turn Creek and Mountain River Roads, helping separate pedestrians from traffic.

Additional space for parking at the Mountain River Road intersection improvements is being developed in consultation with council and will be delivered at a later stage.

The Tasmanian Government has committed $3 million to commence improvements to the Grove intersection, as well as the Huon Highway intersection with Leslie Road in Leslie Vale.

Design and community consultation on improvements to the Huon Highway intersection with Leslie Road is scheduled to commence in August.