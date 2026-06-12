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Judicial Profile: Third Appellate District Justice Stacy Boulware Eurie

(Subscription required) The former Sacramento juvenile court presiding judge says appellate work is less immediate but steady and relentless. 

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Judicial Profile: Third Appellate District Justice Stacy Boulware Eurie

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