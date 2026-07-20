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State funding clears way for Stanley Mosk Courthouse to become next priority

(Subscription required) The Judicial Council on Friday approved the judicial branch's updated five-year infrastructure plan after the 2026 Budget Act fully funded nine courthouse projects, and the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles becomes the state's next critical need replacement priority.

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State funding clears way for Stanley Mosk Courthouse to become next priority

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