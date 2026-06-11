Stuart Responds to ICE Presence in Collinsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.— State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, released the following statement following reports of a Collinsville teenager being detained by Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents earlier this week.

“Like many in our community, I am shocked and angered by reports of a local teenager being taken by ICE agents. I have been in contact with the governor and attorney general’s offices, as well as our federal officials who are assisting the family.

“As a mom, I can only begin to imagine the horror this family is experiencing. As a community member, I am horrified by the tragedies we’ve seen involving ICE detainments in the Metro East.

“Regardless of our politics, none of us voted to have children abducted off our streets by agents who have repeatedly shown that they will not be bound by law or by basic decency. There are ways we can stay involved and ensure our voices are heard, though that may feel like an uphill battle.”

Stuart and her office will continue to monitor this case, and aid the family and federal officials as much as possible.

If you see ICE activity anywhere in Illinois, file a report to the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights hotline at 855-435-7693.