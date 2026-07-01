Hirschauer Cracks Down on Junk Fees, Price Gouging Schemes with New Affordability Laws

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. – Major affordability measures cracking down on hidden junk fees and price gouging schemes are now law due to the work of state Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-West Chicago.

“In a time when the affordability crisis is hitting our communities hard, and families are already stretching every dollar, residents shouldn’t be tricked into paying surprise fees,” said Hirschauer. “You deserve to know exactly what you are paying for so you can make informed decisions on purchases. The price you see should be the price you pay.”

Often disguised as “convenience” or “processing” fees, hidden junk fees cost families over $3,000 every year, driving the affordability crisis and making everyday purchases more expensive.

Hirschauer worked to crack down on these hidden fees with House Bill 228, which is now law. The measure requires businesses to display all mandatory fees and charges they are adding on top of a purchase price and gives the attorney general’s office more authority to hold businesses accountable for not disclosing surprise fees.

Hirschauer also worked to expand protections for people buying tickets to concerts and sporting events. In response to high-profile reports of abusive practices perpetrated by ticket resellers and AI-powered ‘bot farms’ purchasing mass amounts of event tickets to be resold at two or three times the face value, she passed House Bill 4984, which bans resellers from offering the sale of tickets they do not actually possess. Additionally, Senate Bill 318 bans the use of bots to buy tickets in excess of posted limits of online ticket sales or to circumvent electronic queues and other waiting periods. These measures are now law.