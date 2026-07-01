Manley Sponsors Romeoville Park Party, Upcoming Summer Celebrations

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. – State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, joined community members and residents as a sponsor of the packed Wesglen Park for a “Touch of Magic” themed Romeoville Park Party.

The second of four Park Parties this summer, this one included appearances from recognizable Disney characters, inflatables and games, to celebrate the start of summer.

“Summer is always more fun when we can spend time with our families outdoors,” Rep. Manley said. “The Romeoville Park District has some great events planned all summer long.”

The next Park Party will be held on July 21 at Sunset Park, 729 Murphy Dr., in collaboration with Lockport Township.

Hot dogs, chips and drinks were provided for the first 300 attendees provided by the Hampton Park Social Athletic Club.

Rep. Manley is also sponsoring the Sept. 8 Community Day of Play at Field Stone Park 2019 W. Ashbrooke Rd, which is a collaboration with Plainfield Park District.

All the park parties are held from 5-7 p.m. Wesglen Park is located at 120 S. Wesglen Pkwy.

State Rep. Natalie Manley, said, “The Romeoville Park parties encourage an evening spent with family and friends and is a great way to enjoy the beautiful parks right here close to home.”