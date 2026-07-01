Hirschauer-Led Legislation Establishing Early Childhood Oversight Now Law

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. – A measure extending the powers of the state Inspector General to cover the newly created Illinois Department of Early Childhood is now law due to the work of state Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-West Chicago.

“Working with children and families can be sensitive and complex, so it’s important to have the proper authorities be responsible for making sure the department runs smoothly and safely,” said Hirschauer. “Government resources that help children and families across Illinois need to be handled with care and at the same standards as other departments. Illinois families, and more importantly, their children, are our number one priority, so we need to work towards protecting their resources and making sure they receive the help they need.”

House Bill 5364 would expand the authority of the Inspector General by allowing them to investigate and oversee the Department of Early Childhood. The Inspector General is responsible for investigating fraud, waste and misuse of government property or funds within the department and reports to the Secretary of Early Childhood.

House Bill 5364 was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker on June 26 and will take effect immediately.