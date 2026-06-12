No Burn Advisory extended due to fire restrictions

Mesa County Public Health has extended a No Burn Advisory until further notice in accordance with fire restrictions. Under these restrictions, agricultural burning is allowed only with a permit from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, which requires an onsite inspection and evaluation.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, along with local fire chiefs, and the Bureau of Land Management are implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on Friday, June 12, 2026. The hot and dry conditions have increased the fire danger concern in the county. These restrictions are in place until further notice. Learn more on Mesa County’s Fire Restrictions page .

We will update the community through our website and social media when conditions have improved and the advisory has been lifted.

Instead of burning, consider these alternatives:

Compost leaves and grass clippings yourself. This can improve water retention in your yard or garden.

Rent or borrow a wood chipper for your tree and shrub trimmings. Chipped branches can also be good mulch.

Use the services at Mesa County Organic Materials Facility. Visit their website for hours and accepted materials.