ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 12-15)
PHOENIX – Closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along several Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (June 12-15), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:
- Southbound SR 51 closed between Indian School Road and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday (June 15) for a pavement improvement project. SB on-ramps closed at Glendale Ave, Bethany Home Road and Highland Avenue Detours: Consider taking Seventh or 24th streets to reach I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or using I-17 SB as an alternate freeway route. Note: I-10 WB on-ramp at 7th Street is closed for maintenance work during this same time.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Price Road and Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 15) for a widening project. Loop 101 SB (Price Freeway) ramps to Loop 202 EB closed. Detours: Consider Chandler Boulevard and Germann Road as alternate routes.
- Lindsay Road closed in both directions at Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday (June 15) for a widening project. Detours: Consider using Germann or Pecos roads to Gilbert Road or Val Vista Drive to travel beyond Loop 202.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between University Drive and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday (June 15) for a pavement improvement project. Detour: Consider Alma School Road and McClintock Drive as alternate routes.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Shea Blvd and Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday (June 15) for pavement improvements. Expect on- and off-ramp closures at times. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider alternate routes, with I-17 SB and SR 51 NB available as alternate freeway routes. Note: Three lanes of Southbound Loop 101 will be closed (two lanes open) in this same stretch from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday (June 14).
Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
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