ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 12-15)

Southbound SR 51 closed between Indian School Road and I-10 from

9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

(June 15)

for a pavement improvement project.

SB on-ramps closed at Glendale Ave, Bethany Home Road and Highland Avenue

Detours

: Consider taking Seventh or 24th streets to reach I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or using I-17 SB as an alternate freeway route.

Note: