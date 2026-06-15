Premio Enhances Its Hardware-Level Remote Management Solution with Its EDGEBoost Technology for Ruggedized Edge AI PCs

Premio EDGEBoost OOB provides hardware-level remote management for rugged edge AI systems, enabling remote recovery, power control, monitoring, and out-of-band access for mission-critical edge deployments. Premio – 35 Years of Excellence in Industrial and Edge AI Computing

EDGEBoost OOB technology module provides hardware-level remote management alongside Premio’s Allxon partnership for mission-critical edge device management.

Out-of-band management is becoming essential for IT-to-OT edge deployments. Together with Allxon, we now offer two remote management solutions to help customers choose the right level of control.” — Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge and embedded computing solutions, today announced the launch of Premio EDGEBoost OOB (Out-Of-Band) as part of its remote management solutions portfolio. Designed for edge computing solutions deployed in hard-to-reach or unattended locations, Premio EDGEBoost OOB provides hardware-level out-of-band access so administrators can remotely power cycle, troubleshoot and recover devices even when the operating system is unresponsive. As industries scale distributed edge deployments across manufacturing, transportation, smart cities and retail, remote management helps reduce downtime, limit onsite service visits and maintain greater control over mission-critical devices at scale in remote deployments.

Premio EDGEBoost OOB supports direct hardware-level recovery, while Premio’s existing Allxon partnership continues to provide a scalable remote in-band and out-of-band management platform for monitoring, maintaining and operating distributed edge device fleets. With both options available, customers can choose the right remote management approach based on their deployment needs.

“As edge deployments continue to expand across remote and unattended locations, out-of-band management is becoming essential for maintaining uptime and operational efficiency,” said Pamela Wang, COO & Co-Founder at Allxon Inc. “Allxon’s OOB solution enables operators to remotely recover, troubleshoot, and manage distributed edge devices at scale, helping reduce downtime, lower service costs, and keep critical systems running reliably.”

Premio supports its remote management solutions through a web-based graphical user Interface (GUI) for remote access. Within the GUI, administrators can easily navigate four main function categories: power management, monitoring and diagnostics, remote access and recovery, and OOB controller management. These categories cover the most common remote service workflows. For day-to-day operations, the interface helps teams monitor device health, confirm system power status, review event activity and keep devices always on after unexpected power interruptions. When an edge computer requires attention, administrators can quickly take recovery actions, including remote reboot, power control, force shutdown or serial over LAN access for deeper remote troubleshooting.

Across selected rugged edge platforms, Premio EDGEBoost OOB can be configured through a dedicated onboard RJ45 port or modular EDGEBoost I/O expansion options, including EBIO-OOB, EBIO-OOB-I and EBIO-OOB-J. These hardware configurations provide deployment flexibility for scalable in-band and out-of-band management across distributed edge systems.

Supported Premio remote management products include:

- JCO Series NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI PCs (JCO-1000-ORN, JCO-3000-ORN and JCO-6000-ORN Series)

- RCO Series x86 Intel Super Ruggedized Edge AI PCs (RCO-1000-ASL, RCO-3000-RPL and RCO-6000-RPL Series)

- Specialized computers for in-vehicle and DIN-rail deployments (ACO-6000-RPL and DCO-1000-ASL Series)

- LLM Series On-Premise Edge AI Servers (LLM-2U-AM5 and LLM-3U-AM5 Series)

By combining Premio EDGEBoost OOB with Allxon integration, Premio now offers a full suite of both in-band and out-of-band remote management solutions for customers with different edge deployment models and operational needs to eliminate mission critical downtime. Premio EDGEBoost OOB provides a non-subscription out-of-band option for direct hardware-level recovery, while Allxon provides a subscription-based platform for broader fleet visibility and scalable multi-device operations. For more information, contact Premio at sales@premioinc.com.

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