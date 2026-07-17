Premio Expands Strategic Collaboration with Intel to Support Edge AI and Intelligent Automation

Premio Joins Intel US Channel Board of Advisors Premio: 35+ years of trusted innovation in edge computing

Appointment to Intel's U.S. Channel Board of Advisors shared commitment to accelerating AI adoption, industrial innovation, and channel ecosystem growth.

We are excited to welcome Premio to the Intel U.S. Channel Board of Advisors and look forward to their insights as we continue advancing AI innovation"” — Dorin Vanderjack, General Manager of US OEM & Strategic at Intel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global provider of rugged edge and embedded AI computing solutions, today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Intel through its appointment to the Intel U.S. Channel Board of Advisors (BOA). Represented by Dustin Seetoo, Vice President of Product Marketing, Premio will work closely with Intel and fellow industry leaders to share market perspectives on Edge AI technologies, channel programs, and scalable deployment strategies that support adoption across industrial and commercial markets. Learn more at https://premioinc.com.

"Intel has been a foundational technology partner in our mission to deliver reliable, high-performance computing solutions from the edge to the cloud," said Dustin Seetoo, Vice President of Product Marketing at Premio Inc. "By combining Intel's industry-leading compute technologies with Premio's expertise in rugged edge deployments, we can help accelerate the adoption of AI where performance, reliability, and long-term lifecycle support matter most."

The Intel U.S. Channel Board of Advisors serves as a collaborative forum where Intel and its ecosystem partners exchange market intelligence, provide strategic feedback, and share industry perspectives to help inform future initiatives. Through its participation, Premio will contribute frontline expertise from industrial automation, machine vision, robotics, embedded systems, and Edge AI deployments—helping Intel align future innovations with real-world market demands.

As Edge AI transitions from pilot programs to production-scale deployments, organizations increasingly require rugged computing platforms designed to support real-time inference in demanding environments. By combining Intel's processor and AI acceleration technologies with Premio's expertise in industrial edge computing and localized manufacturing, the companies are collaborating to help address opportunities across manufacturing, transportation, smart infrastructure, defense, and intelligent automation markets.

"Our collaboration with Premio reflects Intel's commitment to working with ecosystem partners that are helping customers deploy AI where it can deliver meaningful business outcomes," said Dorin Vanderjack, General Manager of US OEM & Strategic at Intel. "We are excited to welcome Premio to the Intel U.S. Channel Board of Advisors and look forward to their insights as we continue advancing AI innovation, strengthening our channel ecosystem, and helping customers scale AI from the data center to the edge."

The collaboration also extends to Intel's Channel Scale Team, which focuses on expanding channel ecosystem growth and strengthening partner engagement. Premio's experience delivering turnkey manufacturing, deployment, and lifecycle management services provides valuable insight into how technology providers can scale AI solutions more effectively across diverse customer environments.

The strengthened collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting Edge AI technologies through engineering innovation, ecosystem collaboration, and customer-focused deployment strategies. Together, Premio and Intel are collaborating to help organizations support AI adoption with reliable, scalable computing platforms built for real-world industrial environments.

Through this collaboration, Premio will have greater opportunities to engage with Intel on industry trends, customer requirements, and ecosystem priorities while providing market feedback from customers deploying Edge AI in mission-critical environments. Together, the companies intend to support innovation, deployment readiness, and customer value from intelligent edge infrastructure.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 35 years, we have designed and manufactured reliable computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge AI Computers, HMI Rugged Displays, and High Availability Storage Servers. Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the United States and Taiwan. Learn more at premioinc.com.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Built Rugged. Built Ready | Premio Joins US Intel Channel Board of Advisors

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