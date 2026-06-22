Premio Launches Rugged Edge Mini PCs with Intel Atom x7000 and NVIDIA Jetson Orin (NX & Nano) Solutions at Automate 2026

Available now! Intel RCO-1000-ASL and Nvidia Jetson JCO-1000-ORN-B/C rugged edge PCs offer flexible deployment, industrial performance, and edge AI.

As automation, robotics, and machine vision evolve, these compact edge PCs powered by Intel Atom and NVIDIA Jetson Orin simplify deployment while delivering industrial-grade performance.” — Duston Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA, June 22, 2026 — Premio Inc., a global provider of rugged edge computing and embedded computing solutions, today announced the commercial availability of its RCO-1000-ASL Series industrial computers, powered by Intel® Atom® x7000 Series processors, and its JCO-1000-ORN-B and JCO-1000-ORN-C Edge AI computers, powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ modules, at Automate 2026. Designed for industrial automation, robotics, machine vision, and intelligent edge deployments, the new systems deliver high-performance computing in ultra-compact, fanless form factors engineered for real-world industrial environments.

As manufacturers continue to push intelligence closer to machines, sensors, and production assets, computing platforms must deliver more capability within increasingly limited space. Premio's latest industrial computers address this challenge by combining ruggedized reliability, advanced connectivity, and scalable performance in compact designs optimized for deployment at the edge.

“As automation, robotics, and machine vision continue to reshape industrial operations, organizations need computing solutions that are easier to integrate and deploy, said Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing. “These two new edge PCs powered by x86 Intel Atom processors and NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules help reduce barriers to adoption by combining compact form factors with the industrial-grade performance required for real-world deployments."

The RCO-1000-ASL Series, powered by Intel® Atom® x7000 processors, delivers a rugged x86 computing platform purpose-built for industrial automation, control systems, remote monitoring, and industrial IoT deployments. Designed for long-term reliability in demanding environments, the series enables organizations to deploy scalable edge computing infrastructure closer to operations and critical assets.

Complementing the x86 platform, the JCO-1000-ORN-B and JCO-1000-ORN-C, powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ Nano and Orin™ NX Super modules, introduce new deployment options for AI-powered machine vision, robotics, autonomous systems, and intelligent automation. Building on the previously released JCO-1000-ORN-A, the new models are designed for AI-powered edge workloads that require advanced camera integration, transportation-grade connectivity, and ruggedized operation in industrial environments.

Together, the RCO-1000-ASL Series and JCO-1000-ORN platforms provide customers with a choice of x86 Intel Atom® x7000 Processor and NVIDIA Jetson Orin architectures while maintaining a common design philosophy centered on ruggedness, compactness, and deployment readiness. The result is a versatile computing portfolio that enables organizations to scale industrial automation and edge AI initiatives directly at the edge and away from the cloud.

Key Product Highlights

RCO-1000-ASL Series

• Intel® Atom® x7433RE and x7835RE processors

• Ultra-compact fanless design for industrial edge deployments

• Modular EDGEBoost I/O expansion for additional storage, connectivity, and edge AI capabilities

• Supports 5G and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity

• Optional Out-of-Band (OOB) remote management

• Built-in CAN Bus with support for power ignition management

• Wide operating temperature range from -40°C to 70°C

• Designed for industrial automation, remote monitoring, and Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications

Learn more about RCO-1000-ASL Series >>

JCO-1000-ORN-B and JCO-1000-ORN-C

• NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ Nano and Jetson Orin™ NX Super support

• Up to 157 TOPS of AI performance

• Support for up to four GMSL2 cameras

• Dual RJ45 LAN connectivity (JCO-1000-ORN-B) for machine vision, robotics, and intelligent automation

• Dual M12 LAN connectivity (JCO-1000-ORN-C) for transportation, rail, and mobile edge deployments

• Wide operating temperature range from -20°C to 55°C

• E-Mark and EN50121-3-2 compliance for rail and in-vehicle applications

Learn more about JCO-1000-ORN Series >>

Availability

The RCO-1000-ASL Series, JCO-1000-ORN-B, and JCO-1000-ORN-C are now available for order. For pricing, configuration options, or to discuss deployment requirements, please contact Premio's sales team at sales@premioinc.com.



About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 35 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge AI Computers, HMI Rugged Displays, and High Availability Storage Servers. Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the United States and Taiwan. Learn more at premioinc.com.

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