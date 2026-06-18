Premio Introduces CT-MBL01 MicroATX Industrial Motherboard Supporting Intel® Core™ Series 2/14th/13th/12th Processors

CT-MBL01 MicroATX Industrial Motherboard

CT-MBL01 MicroATX Industrial Motherboard

New CT-MBL01 MicroATX industrial motherboard combines next-gen processing, flexible expansion, and legacy connectivity for OEMs and system integrators

OEMs need platforms that balance performance, connectivity, and expansion flexibility. The CT-MBL01 delivers a scalable MicroATX solution for graphics, high-speed peripherals, and industrial I/O.”
— Dustin Seetoo, VP of product marketing at Premio.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in industrial computing solutions, today announced the launch of its CT-MBL01 MicroATX Industrial Motherboard. Designed for automation engineers, OEM system builders, and system integrators, the CT-MBL01 delivers high-performance computing, scalable expansion, and robust industrial connectivity. Built on Intel® LGA 1700 socket architecture and powered by the Q670E chipset, the platform supports the latest Intel® Core™ processors for demanding edge and embedded applications. More information is available at https://premioinc.com.

The CT-MBL01 MicroATX Industrial Motherboard is engineered to meet the evolving demands of industrial automation, AI-driven workloads, and high-performance embedded systems. Its hybrid architecture enables support for up to 24 cores, providing the computational power required for real-time processing and data-intensive applications.

With support for four independent displays via DP++, the motherboard enhances visualization capabilities for control rooms, digital signage, and machine interfaces. Additionally, PCIe Gen 5 expansion enables integration of high-speed peripherals such as GPUs, accelerators, and advanced networking cards, ensuring scalability for future system upgrades.

The platform also emphasizes connectivity and flexibility, offering multiple serial ports and expansion options for storage and wireless communication. This makes it well-suited for deployment in manufacturing, transportation, and smart infrastructure environments where reliability and adaptability are critical.

Key Features:

•Supports Intel® Core™ Series 2, 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen processors
•Intel® Q670E chipset (LGA1700)
•Up to 128GB DDR5 4400 MT/s (4x UDIMM)
•Dual LAN: 1x 1GbE, 1x 2.5GbE (Wake-on-LAN, PXE supported)
•Quad display support (DP++)
•Dual PCIe x16 (Gen 5/Gen 4), 2x PCIe x4 (Gen 4/Gen 3)
•Triple M.2 slots: 2x M Key (NVMe PCIe x4/SATA), 1x E Key (PCIe x2/USB 2.0)
•6x RS-232/422/485, 8x USB 3.x, 4x USB 2.0 (internal)
•4x SATA III (6.0 Gb/s)

Dustin Seetoo
Premio Inc.
+1 (626) 839-3100
email us here
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CT-MBL01: Industrial Micro-ATX Industrial Motherboard Powered by Intel® Core™ Series 2 Processors

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Dustin Seetoo
Premio Inc.
+1 (626) 839-3100
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Premio Inc.
918 Radecki Ct
City of Industry, California, 91748
United States
+1 626-839-3100
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About

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. We design and manufacture highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements for over 30 years. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing pushes the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers , Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays and HPC Storage Servers. At Premio, we go to extraordinary lengths to solve the most formidable challenges faced by our customers. We do so by becoming more than their partner: we become their 'Inside Outsource' - an extension of their businesses, work cultures, manufacturing processes and operations, modulating our solutions to answer their special needs with speed, agility and precision. With a state-of-the-art facility in Los Angeles, California (ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO13485) and strategic locations in Taiwan, Malaysia and Germany… Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market and unlimited manufacturing transparency.

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