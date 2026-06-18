Premio Introduces CT-MBL01 MicroATX Industrial Motherboard Supporting Intel® Core™ Series 2/14th/13th/12th Processors

CT-MBL01 MicroATX Industrial Motherboard

New CT-MBL01 MicroATX industrial motherboard combines next-gen processing, flexible expansion, and legacy connectivity for OEMs and system integrators

OEMs need platforms that balance performance, connectivity, and expansion flexibility. The CT-MBL01 delivers a scalable MicroATX solution for graphics, high-speed peripherals, and industrial I/O.” — Dustin Seetoo, VP of product marketing at Premio.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in industrial computing solutions, today announced the launch of its CT-MBL01 MicroATX Industrial Motherboard. Designed for automation engineers, OEM system builders, and system integrators, the CT-MBL01 delivers high-performance computing, scalable expansion, and robust industrial connectivity. Built on Intel® LGA 1700 socket architecture and powered by the Q670E chipset, the platform supports the latest Intel® Core™ processors for demanding edge and embedded applications. More information is available at https://premioinc.com.

The CT-MBL01 MicroATX Industrial Motherboard is engineered to meet the evolving demands of industrial automation, AI-driven workloads, and high-performance embedded systems. Its hybrid architecture enables support for up to 24 cores, providing the computational power required for real-time processing and data-intensive applications.

With support for four independent displays via DP++, the motherboard enhances visualization capabilities for control rooms, digital signage, and machine interfaces. Additionally, PCIe Gen 5 expansion enables integration of high-speed peripherals such as GPUs, accelerators, and advanced networking cards, ensuring scalability for future system upgrades.

The platform also emphasizes connectivity and flexibility, offering multiple serial ports and expansion options for storage and wireless communication. This makes it well-suited for deployment in manufacturing, transportation, and smart infrastructure environments where reliability and adaptability are critical.

Key Features:

•Supports Intel® Core™ Series 2, 14th, 13th, and 12th Gen processors

•Intel® Q670E chipset (LGA1700)

•Up to 128GB DDR5 4400 MT/s (4x UDIMM)

•Dual LAN: 1x 1GbE, 1x 2.5GbE (Wake-on-LAN, PXE supported)

•Quad display support (DP++)

•Dual PCIe x16 (Gen 5/Gen 4), 2x PCIe x4 (Gen 4/Gen 3)

•Triple M.2 slots: 2x M Key (NVMe PCIe x4/SATA), 1x E Key (PCIe x2/USB 2.0)

•6x RS-232/422/485, 8x USB 3.x, 4x USB 2.0 (internal)

•4x SATA III (6.0 Gb/s)

CT-MBL01: Industrial Micro-ATX Industrial Motherboard Powered by Intel® Core™ Series 2 Processors

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