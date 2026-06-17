BlueZoo Expands Passive Microwave Measurement Platform with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Detection

BlueZoo Logo Bill Evans, BlueZoo CEO Mike Engstrom, BrightSign

New BLE capabilities deliver finer-grain impressions and dwell time analytics for retail environments and complement BlueZoo’s passive Wi-Fi measurement

Wi-Fi remains the gold standard for large-zone audience analytics and foot traffic measurement, but BLE adds precision in environments where small detection zones and short dwell times matter most.” — Bill Evans, CEO, BlueZoo Inc.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today at InfoComm, BlueZoo Inc. announced the addition of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) measurement capabilities to its sensor platform, expanding the company’s audience measurement solution with higher precision for small-zone and short-dwell retail environments.For years, BlueZoo has been recognized as an expert in passive Wi-Fi audience measurement, helping retail media networks , digital signage operators, and facilities managers better understand impression counts, dwell time, and foot traffic behavior . The addition of BLE detection builds on that foundation by enabling finer-grain measurement in compact spaces where high frequency smartphone advertising signals can provide additional insight into movement and engagement, despite the shorter range of BLE signals.Designed for small zones and short dwell times:Bluetooth Low Energy technology has become increasingly prevalent in modern smartphones as mobile applications use BLE advertisements to announce their presence to nearby devices and peripherals. BlueZoo sensors now passively listen for these BLE advertisements and use them to measure impressions, occupancy, and dwell time within spaces as small as one meter in radius.Compared to Wi-Fi detection, BLE only counts Apple iOS smartphones, is generally limited to a maximum detection distance of 10 meters, has no capacity for unique visitor reach and frequency measurement, and is encumbered by fast-rotating device addresses. Still, BLE can be effective for:• Capturing fast-moving foot traffic (e.g. in-aisle),• Measuring short dwell times with higher temporal precision, and• Counting audiences of signage with very small viewsheds and short dwell times.Because smartphones that emit BLE advertisements do so more frequently than they emit Wi-Fi probes, BLE can more effectively detect movement and presence in environments where customers may only remain for a few seconds.BLE complements, not replaces, passive Wi-Fi:While BLE offers advantages in certain environments, BlueZoo emphasizes that passive Wi-Fi remains the superior technology for many large-scale audience measurement applications.Compared to Wi-Fi, BLE has several important limitations that should be taken into consideration.• BLE detection zones are much smaller, making it unsuitable for large-area or out-of-home measurement• Less than half smartphones in circulation emit BLE advertisements, introducing measurement uncertainty• BLE does not provide unique visitor analysis or traffic flow insights“BLE represents an important advancement for specific retail measurement applications,” said Bill Evans, CEO of BlueZoo. “Wi-Fi remains the gold standard for large-zone audience analytics and foot traffic measurement, but BLE adds precision in environments where small detection zones and short dwell times matter most. Together, they create a more complete measurement solution. The industry sometimes frames BLE and Wi-Fi as competing technologies, but in reality they solve different problems. Retailers benefit most when both are used together.”Purpose built for retail measurement:BlueZoo believes the combination of passive Wi-Fi and BLE technology is especially valuable for retail media networks, where operators increasingly need both broad traffic intelligence and precise small screen impression measurement.Like all passive microwave measurement systems, successful BLE deployment depends heavily on calibration. BlueZoo leverages its proven calibration workflows and mobile applications for both iOS and Android to enable fast, accurate sensor setup and ongoing auditing.With BLE now integrated into the BlueZoo platform, retailers and media operators can combine large-scale traffic analytics with high-precision small-zone measurement in a single unified system. BlueZoo’s first BLE integration will be offered on BrightSign platforms, the leading digital signage and media player solution powering retail experiences worldwide.“As a market leader in digital signage solutions for retail, inclusive of broad CMS choice, BrightSign is keenly aware of the importance of accurate, privacy-forward measurement of in-store retail media network engagements,” said Mike Engstrom, head of vertical solutions group and retail at BrightSign. “This is another example in our continued partnership with BlueZoo, and our ongoing commitment to help retailers maximize digital signage investments and deliver elevated consumer experiences that drive action.”

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