LDSK and BlueZoo Partner to Deliver Unprecedented Accuracy and Audience Targeting for DOOH and Retail Media Networks

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By combining BlueZoo's audience measurement with LDSK's intelligent scheduling, media owners can now offer the level of targeting and accountability expected, while ensuring maximum ROI.” — Keni Bernardin, CEO and co-founder of LDSK

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LDSK , the intelligent media scheduling platform, and BlueZoo Inc. , a leading provider of precise audience measurement solutions, today announced a partnership to empower media owners in the digital out-of-home (DOOH) and retail media sectors to deliver highly targeted campaigns with precise accountability.This partnership allows media owners to leverage BlueZoo's real-time data on impressions and dwell time to inform LDSK's intelligent scheduling engine. This means that campaigns can be automatically adjusted to ensure campaign delivery and maximize impact based on actual audience behavior.“LDSK has built an impressive platform that elevates how media owners manage and deliver campaigns. We complement the LDSK platform by providing media owners with real-time, accurate audience measurements that strengthen the entire DOOH and retail media ecosystem,” says Bill Evans, CEO of BlueZoo. “Their products integrate data from many sources to ensure that promotional and advertising campaigns deliver maximum value at minimum cost.”"Real time audience measurement provides a significant advantage for our clients," said Keni Bernardin, CEO and co-founder of LDSK. "By combining BlueZoo's privacy-protecting audience measurement with LDSK's intelligent scheduling, media owners can now offer advertisers the level of targeting and accountability they expect, while ensuring campaigns achieve their impressions, reach, and frequency goals and deliver maximum ROI."Key Benefits for Media Owners:● Campaign Performance: Campaign scheduling is automatically adjusted to ensure campaigns meet impression goals.● Transparency: Provide accurate, auditable measurement data.● Data-Driven Decision Making: Leverage real-time insights to inform media scheduling and inventory value.Because product integration happens in the cloud, integration is easy and permits the LDSK systems to make decisions based on real time and historical audience measurement. The customers of both companies can easily adopt the other’s solutions. The combination delivers value to any retailer or DOOH operator looking to enhance their DOOH and retail media offerings.Capabilities for human auditing of measurements and for calculating the impressions multipliers needed by programmatic DOOH set BlueZoo apart from other audience measurement solutions.About LDSKLDSK is an intelligent media scheduling platform built for the complexities of DOOH and retail media. It empowers media owners to automate workflows, schedule smarter, and earn more from their screen networks.About BlueZooBlueZoo Inc. delivers foot traffic analytics services to customers in the out-of-home advertising, retail, and insurance industries. BlueZoo has deployed thousands of sensors to hundreds of customers throughout the world and its products are protected by 7 patents. Customers include JCDecaux, Sodexo, and Executive Channel Network. All BlueZoo products are GDPR compliant and regularly audited by ePrivacy of Hamburg, Germany. BlueZoo is based in Menlo Park, California, and is funded by Fusion Fund.

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