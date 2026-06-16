BlueZoo Announces In-Store Video Advertising Agent Built on Google’s AI Technology

BlueZoo Logo Bill Evans, BlueZoo CEO Lavi Nigam, Machine Learning Engineer at Google

Building on collaboration at NRF 2026, BlueZoo demonstrates how Google's latest AI technologies can improve the sales performance of in-store video advertising.

One of the most exciting aspects of this collaboration is the use of accurate and timely audience measurement to guide AI generation of video.” — Lavi Nigam, Machine Learning Engineer at Google

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In collaboration with Google Cloud, and leveraging Google’s Gemini Enterprise technology, BlueZoo is making available an AI agent to optimize in-store video advertising. This solution is available on GitHub today and will be demonstrated at InfoComm 2026 in Las Vegas, June 17-19 at the BlueZoo booth #C9713.The announcement builds on the prototype unveiled at NRF 2026 , where BlueZoo and Google showcased how real-time audience measurement and AI-generated video content could be combined to maximize revenue performance of in-store video advertising. The AI agent, layered on Google’s latest technology, allows retail media network operators to progressively make their advertising more effective while protecting consumer privacy."Not all in-store advertising delivers the same point-of-sale revenue. By calculating revenue-per-impression, BlueZoo’s audience measurement reveals which advertisements perform best,” said Bill Evans, CEO of BlueZoo. “Because Google’s video synthesis has dramatically lowered the cost of video generation, creative directors can iteratively create and test many alternatives to find the most effective creative, increasing in-store conversion across the store chain. BlueZoo is replacing assumptions about creative quality with data.”BlueZoo's platform provides fully anonymized audience measurement and analytics without collecting personally identifiable information. When combined with Google's AI capabilities for low-cost video synthesis, retailers gain the ability to accelerate content creation, permitting iterative improvement of campaign creatives."One of the most exciting aspects of this collaboration is the use of accurate and timely audience measurement to guide AI generation of video," said Lavi Nigam, Machine Learning Engineer at Google. "AI systems perform best when driven by fine-grain data that report real-world events. BlueZoo’s anonymized audience measurement, combined with retailer point-of-sales data, provide the inputs that the retail AI campaign agent uses to optimize the creative process.”AI agent technology, designed to deliver intelligence and automate complex workflows to orchestrate multi-step tasks across connected systems. Google recently introduced Gemini Omni , its next-generation video generation technology. Accessing BlueZoo’s analytics in Google Cloud’s BigQuery data warehouse, employing Omni for video generation, and exposing the AI agent to retailer campaign managers via the Gemini Enterprise App, the agent employs a robust AI infrastructure.The combined solution enables continual optimization in which AI-generated creatives are informed by real time audience data and adjusted based on point-of-sale revenue performance. This feedback loop improves advertising campaign effectiveness while preserving consumer privacy. As retail media networks evolve, this powerful combination of BlueZoo’s privacy-first analytics and Google’s AI infrastructure is essential for brands looking to maximize the ROI of every in-store screen. To experience this next-generation advertising agent firsthand, visit BlueZoo at InfoComm booth #C9713 or explore the open-source solution on GitHub today.

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