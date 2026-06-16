ClearLane Extends Freight Back-Office Operations Support to California Brokers and 3PLs

ClearLane — Freight Back-Office Operations Provider ClearLane — Now Serving California Freight Companies

ClearLane announces dedicated back-office operations support for freight brokers and 3PLs in California, including the LA/Long Beach port corridor.

California is one of the most demanding freight markets in the country. The volume through LA/Long Beach creates workloads most in-house teams can’t keep up with.” — Alexander Kochas, Founder & Head of Operations, ClearLane

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLane ( getclearlane.com ), a freight back-office operations provider, today announced expanded service availability for freight brokers, 3PLs, and carriers operating in California. The state’s freight market — anchored by the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the largest container port complex in the Western Hemisphere — generates an enormous volume of post-dispatch operational work that ClearLane’s dedicated teams are built to handle.California freight companies face unique back-office demands. High container volumes out of LA/Long Beach create surges in POD retrieval, carrier invoice processing, and shipper billing. The state’s regulatory environment adds compliance complexity. And the competitive intensity of the market means margins are tight — making billing accuracy and fast collections critical to staying profitable. ClearLane has published a case study showing how a freight broker reduced DSO from 58 to 41 days by addressing the operational bottlenecks in their billing pipeline.ClearLane provides AP processing and carrier invoice audit, AR billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery, and outsourced bookkeeping to freight companies across the United States. The solutions are designed to scale with load volume, and every client receives a dedicated client success contact for direct support.The California freight corridor handles approximately 40% of all containerized imports entering the United States. For brokers and 3PLs operating in this market, load volumes can spike significantly during peak import seasons, and back-office operations need to scale accordingly. ClearLane’s dedicated teams are structured to absorb volume fluctuations without the hiring, training, and turnover challenges that come with scaling an in-house back-office team.ClearLane’s services include:• POD and document retrieval, verification, and TMS upload• Carrier invoice verification and AP processing (rate confirmation matching, accessorial review, duplicate detection)• Carrier compliance monitoring (FMCSA authority status, COI tracking, insurance verification)• Shipper billing and customer invoicing (invoice preparation, POD attachment, portal and EDI submission)• Accounts receivable management and collections (aging monitoring, payment reminders, dispute resolution)• Pre-billing revenue recovery audit (catching missed detention, layover, TONU, lumper fees before invoicing)• Outsourced bookkeeping (bank reconciliation, transaction categorization, AP/AR recording, credit card reconciliation, month-end close)About ClearLaneClearLane is a freight back-office operations provider serving U.S. freight brokers, 3PLs, trucking companies, and freight forwarders. ClearLane provides dedicated teams for accounts payable processing and carrier invoice audit, accounts receivable billing and collections, POD retrieval, carrier compliance monitoring, pre-billing revenue recovery audits, and outsourced bookkeeping. Each client is assigned a dedicated client success contact for direct, accountable support. Learn more at getclearlane.com.

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