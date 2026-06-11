State sells first $220 million in transportation bonds

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s historic $1.5 billion transportation bonding program is officially underway with the first $220 million bond sale closing June 30, launching major infrastructure investments across the state.

The 2026 Series A Bonds were sold June 9 and will deliver approximately $220 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) at the end of the month, marking the first allocation from the unprecedented bonding package signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham during the 2026 legislative session. The bill is one of the largest transportation funding actions in state history.

Roughly $350 million in bond proceeds are expected to be available for projects this year alone.

“The ability to invest in transportation needs at this scale couldn’t come at a more critical time. Stable, long-term revenue is essential for the large investment projects New Mexico needs. These dollars will allow us to plan, rebuild aging infrastructure and reduce costs for drivers,” said Acting NMDOT Cabinet Secretary David D. Quintana, P.E.

June 2026 Series A Bond Sale

Proceeds: $220 million

• $125 million – Border Connector, District 1, Doña Ana County

• $74.8 million – Nogal Canyon Bridge Replacement, District 1, Socorro County

• $19.6 million – Interstate 40 Bridge Replacement, District 6, McKinley County

December 2026 Series B Bond Sale

Proceeds: $130 million

• $30 million – NM 434 Reconstruction, District 4, Mora County

• $50 million – US 64 Reconstruction, District 5, San Juan County

• $50 million – NM 14 Reconstruction, District 5, Santa Fe County

The bonding package begins to address a $7.5 billion transportation funding shortfall. More than half of the state’s roads require maintenance, costing drivers more than $1,000 per year in repairs and wasted fuel and burdening the broader economy with an estimated $3.3 billion annually in vehicle operating costs, crashes and delays, according to the 2026 TRIP report. According to the report, statewide, 34 percent of New Mexico’s roads are rated in poor condition and 22 percent in mediocre condition.