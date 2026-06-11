Town Hall on Volunteering Opportunities with Boulder County

The Boulder County Commissioners are holding a Town Hall event in Allenspark on Thursday, June 18

Residents can ask questions about any Boulder County topic.

To receive this information in another language or to ask questions about the event, email Gloria Handyside ghandyside@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. - Residents are invited to join the Boulder County Commissioners for a Town Hall on Thursday, June 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to learn about volunteering opportunities with Boulder County. After a brief presentation, the commissioners will take questions on this topic and any other county-related topics brought up by residents.

This Town Hall will be held at the Community Room of the Allenspark Fire Protection District Station 1, 14861 CO-7, Allenspark.

Event Details

Boulder County Commissioners’ Town Hall on Volunteering with Boulder County

Thursday, June 18, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Allenspark Fire Protection District Station 1, 14861 CO-7, Allenspark

No registration is necessary. The board will take as many questions as possible after the presentation. To request a speaking opportunity, please check the speaker box on the event's sign-in sheet.

This is an in-person event. There will not be a virtual option for this Town Hall.

If you like to request live interpretation in another language, please email Gloria Handyside ghandyside@bouldercounty.gov at least three days before the event.

To contact the commissioners directly, email commissioners@bouldercounty.gov.

Volunteering with Boulder County

Visit boco.org/volunteer to find out more about volunteer opportunities and to learn about the volunteers highlighted during National Volunteer Week.

Visit the Boards and Commissions website to find out more about vacancies and recruitment for these volunteer positions.

Americans with Disabilities Act Notice

Special Assistance

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email the ADA Coordinator at ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. Submit your request as early as possible, and no later than two business days before the event. Review the Boulder County's ADA Policy