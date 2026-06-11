Boulder County Seeks Public Input for Hazard Mitigation Plan Update

Key Points

Boulder County is updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan and asking for community input.

Community members can provide feedback through an online survey, community events, and other engagement opportunities.

Boulder County, Colo. - The Boulder County Recovery and Resiliency Division is updating the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan and is inviting community members to help shape the process.

The Hazard Mitigation Plan identifies natural hazards that could affect Boulder County and outlines actions that can reduce risks to people, homes, businesses, infrastructure, and the environment.The plan helps guide long-term efforts to make our communities safer and more resilient before disasters occur.

The plan evaluates hazards such as wildfire, flooding, severe weather, drought, landslides, and other natural hazards that may affect Boulder County.

As part of the update, Boulder County is seeking input from residents, community organizations, businesses, and partner agencies. Community feedback will help identify local concerns, understand how hazards affect different areas of the county, and prioritize projects and strategies that reduce future impacts.

Local knowledge helps planners better understand neighborhood-level risks, vulnerable populations, infrastructure concerns, and opportunities to improve community resilience.

Community members are encouraged to complete an online survey and participate in upcoming engagement opportunities throughout the planning process. Community members can use the survey to share their experiences, concerns, and ideas regarding natural hazards and disaster resilience in Boulder County. Survey responses will be used for planning purposes and may be shared with local, state, and federal partners involved in hazard mitigation and resilience efforts.

"Hazard mitigation is one of the most effective ways to reduce future disaster impacts," said Recovery and Resiliency Division Manager, Michelle Stinnett. "Community input helps us better understand local concerns and identify projects that will make Boulder County more resilient for years to come."

Maintaining a FEMA-approved Hazard Mitigation Plan helps Boulder County and participating communities remain eligible for state and federal mitigation funding that can support projects such as flood protection, wildfire risk reduction, infrastructure improvements, and other resilience initiatives.

In addition to the survey, Boulder County will attend community engagement events throughout the planning process to provide updates and gather feedback from community members. If you’d like Recovery and Resiliency Division staff to attend your community event, please contact karrington@bouldercounty.gov.

Information about the survey, upcoming meetings, and the Hazard Mitigation Plan update process is available on the plan’s website.