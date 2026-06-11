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KDP Statement on Medical Cannabis and Rep. Jason Nemes

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Today, after Rep. Jason Nemes (R-33) threatened lawful participants in Kentucky’s medical cannabis program with criminal prosecution, Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement:

“We condemn Rep. Nemes for threatening sick, vulnerable Kentuckians and their healthcare providers with criminal charges. He is actively urging prosecutors to hunt down and punish patients, including the terminally ill, for seeking lawful medical relief. Voters overwhelmingly support access to Gov. Beshear’s medical cannabis program. The real threat to Kentuckians is petty lawmakers like Nemes, who would rather punch down and bully those suffering  than see Democrats help improve their lives.”

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KDP Statement on Medical Cannabis and Rep. Jason Nemes

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