State Auditor Shad White Issues Statement on Fitch v. White Ruling

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White issued the following statement on the Mississippi Supreme Court ruling in the Fitch v. White case:

“Now that the court has ruled that Lynn Fitch has the sole authority to file suit to get misspent taxpayer money back, I can only assume the Attorney General will now change course and begin to aggressively fight in court for the recovery of all the welfare money. Maybe she will fight as hard to do that as she fought to stop me from recovering the money. Mississippi taxpayers deserve nothing less.”