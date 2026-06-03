State Auditor Applauds Sentencing in $400,000 School Embezzlement Case

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White released the following statement regarding the sentencing of two former superintendents and a school teacher for embezzling nearly $400,000 from the Department of Education. These arrests and sentencings were an action on the part of the Trump Administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

"Thank you to the investigators on my team that helped uncover the facts on this case and to the US Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this case,” said State Auditor Shad White. “We will continue to work as hard as we can to hold anyone who steals taxpayer funds accountable.”

The Task Force to Eliminate Fraud is chaired by Vice President JD Vance and works with federal, state, and local partners to identify and stop fraud involving taxpayer funds.

The original press release can be found on the US Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Mississippi’s website here.