Auditor’s Office Arrests Former Quitman High School Bookkeeper

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced that Special Agents from his office have arrested Memory Smith, former Quitman High School Bookkeeper, on one count of embezzlement.



Smith is accused of taking cash from the school activity fund and pocketing the money for her own personal use.

“Thank you to our investigators for uncovering this fraud,” said State Auditor Shad White. “We have a zero-tolerance policy for fraud in this office and we will continue doing the work to make sure that tax dollars are spent properly.”

Smith faces up to $5,000 in fines and 20 years if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.