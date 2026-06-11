South Fork Fire Update: June 11, 2026

RELEASE DATE: Jun 11, 2026

Fire Update: South Fork Fire

Thursday, June 11, 2026 — 9 a.m. MDT

Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 2

Incident Commander Jay Mickey

Phone (public and media inquiries): 308-775-5438

Email: 2026.southfork@firenet.gov

Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 2 (RMCIMT2), under the command of Jay Mickey, began managing the South Fork Fire near Crawford, NE, at 6 am this morning. Team 2 would like to acknowledge the good work from the local and Type 3 organization during the initial attack of the South Fork Fire. Incoming resources will continue to build on the solid work and relationships established by the local resources and the Type 3 organization in the Crawford Community.

A Facebook page has been created for the fire - @South Fork Fire Nebraska. Check for official updates on the Facebook page and the South Fork Fire Inciweb page: InciWeb page

The South Fork Fire has grown significantly and is now 23,112 acres; there are 145 personnel assigned, including National Guard, aviation, and ground crew resources. The fire is currently 5 percent contained. Crews worked through the night to protect at-risk values near Crawford and Fort Robinson.

Today, firefighters will focus on assessing appropriate strategies and tactics based on the forecasted wind and advisories and Red Flag Warnings in the coming days. Very dry vegetation, rough terrain, and critical fire weather will continue to challenge firefighters and their ability to suppress the South Fork Fire. Firefighters and public safety continue to be the primary focus of fire managers as strategies and tactics are discussed.

Yesterday, Nebraska Emergency Managers with Region 23 issued evacuation notices for Fort Robinson State Park and a portion of the city of Crawford. The evacuation area includes locations immediately north of Crawford’s city center, including areas south of Dodd Road, west of Dodd Road, and Dodd Road itself, at Holmgren Road. The Ponderosa Villa assisted living facility has been evacuated. Fort Robinson State Park has been evacuated until further notice. A total of 22 structures and 95 people are currently under active evacuation orders. Emergency managers are working with the Red Cross to establish community shelter options; Chadron State College is currently preparing to potentially support the effort. A preliminary evacuation notice has also been issued for the entire city of Crawford.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for the possibility of evacuation. For guidance on how to prepare, visit Ready.gov.

Weather and Fire Behavior: A cold front pushed into the area last night, bringing cooler temperatures, slightly higher relative humidity, and a northwest wind. Strong winds will develop this morning but will not coincide with the peak burn period. The wind will decrease again, shifting from the northwest to the southwest this evening. Vegetation remains very dry. Riparian areas that typically would not burn this time of year are readily available to burn.

Air Quality: Smoke from wildfires can affect people differently, and some individuals are more vulnerable to health impacts than others. The primary health concern from wildfire smoke is fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5, which affects the respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

• For Nebraska air quality information: https://dwee.nebraska.gov/smoke-and-air-quality.

• Air Quality Guide: Air Quality Guide for Particle Pollution.









South Fork Fire Update: June 11, 2026