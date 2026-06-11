NJEDA Board Approves $79M for Large-Scale Building Decarbonization Projects Through RETROFIT NJ Program

June 11, 2026 at 10:15 am 4 minute read

Grant awards build on NJEDA’s facilitation of $100M+ in clean energy investments in 2026 so far

TRENTON, N.J. (June 11, 2026) – Yesterday, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board approved $79 million in grant awards to ten large-scale decarbonization and energy efficiency projects under the Reducing Emissions through Retrofits, Optimization, Fuel-Switching, and Innovative Technologies (RETROFIT NJ) Program. The awards, spread across nine communities throughout the state, will advance solar generation and battery storage projects, generate enough energy to power nearly 3,000 homes, lower energy costs, and eliminate over 845,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, promoting New Jersey’s clean energy goals and stimulating economic growth.

“Since day one, Governor Mikie Sherrill has focused on lowering energy costs and expanding grid capacity to bolster business growth, promote affordability, and attract investment,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Evan Weiss. “Projects supported by the RETROFIT NJ Program will provide meaningful cost relief to residents and business owners, broaden energy capacity, and increase the reliability of the state’s electric grid, building on the NJEDA’s existing clean energy efforts to strengthen the state’s economic future.”

The awarded projects include a combined 20.3 megawatts (MW) of solar and 86.9 MW of battery storage, supporting $238 million in economic activity. The suite of approved projects will reduce electricity usage by 30.7 million kilowatts (kW) annually, relieving strains on the state’s electric grid and lowering energy costs. $54 million of the awarded funding has been directed to projects in the state’s Overburdened Communities .

The RETROFIT NJ program utilizes $79 million in Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) funds. Each project includes at least three clean energy or electrification components, such as solar, energy storage, electrification of heating, refrigerant replacement, and energy efficiency upgrades, or is a thermal energy network (TEN), which connects heating, cooling and/or hot water systems across multiple buildings. Funding can cover both hard and soft project costs, including design, engineering, equipment, construction, and commissioning.

The ten awards funded under the RETROFIT NJ Program are:

The RETROFIT NJ Program expands on the efforts of the NJ Cool program, which supports smaller to medium-sized building decarbonization projects. In 2026, $6.8 million in NJ Cool awards have been approved for 12 projects, projected to save 2 million kilowatt hours and 25,000 therms annually once construction is complete. Further examples of successful NJ Cool projects can be found on the NJ Cool webpage under the “Completed Projects” tab.

In addition to RETROFIT NJ and NJ Cool, the NJEDA’s other clean energy programs have continued to advance innovative energy projects during Governor Sherrill’s first six months in office. The NJEDA recently closed on a $2.49 million loan to THY Branchburg under the New Jersey Clean Energy Loans Program , which will support a 3.4 MW community solar project on a warehouse roof. Additionally, over $32 million in voucher funding was approved under the New Jersey Zero-Emission Incentive (ZIP) Program in 2026, assisting in the purchase of 463 zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles from NJ-based dealerships, with more approvals ongoing. This investment is complemented with the closing of $75.5 million in financing under the NJEDA’s Garden State Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program, facilitating renewable energy generation, energy efficiency, water conservation, and other improvements in commercial properties.

Collectively through its programs, the NJEDA has invested over $180 million in clean energy projects in 2026 so far. For more information on the NJEDA’s clean energy programs, visit www.njeda.gov/clean-energy/ .

About the NJEDA

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) serves as the State’s principal agency for driving economic growth. The NJEDA is committed to making New Jersey a national model for inclusive and sustainable economic development by focusing on key strategies to help build strong and dynamic communities, create good jobs for New Jersey residents, and provide pathways to a stronger and fairer economy. Through partnerships with a diverse range of stakeholders, the NJEDA creates and implements initiatives to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the State and strengthen New Jersey’s long-term economic competitiveness.

To learn more about NJEDA resources for businesses, call NJEDA Customer Care at 844-965-1125 or visit https://www.njeda.gov and follow @NewJerseyEDA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

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