Waggoner Diagnostics Introduces Cross-Platform Licensing for Windows and Apple Devices

New update introduces seamless platform flexibility, cloud synchronization, enhanced account management, and expanded administrative capabilities.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waggoner Diagnostics today announced the release of Version 4.2.2 of the Waggoner Computerized Color Vision Test (CCVT), its industry-leading color vision testing software for Windows and Apple devices. This update delivers a major advancement in flexibility and usability for healthcare providers, occupational screening programs, military branches, and government institutions worldwide.The highlight of the Version 4.2.2 release is the introduction of full cross-platform functionality. Clients can now maintain multiple licenses under a single account and assign them to devices of different operating systems; such as using one license on a Windows device and another on an Apple device. The update also allows users to easily manage licenses between platforms, providing greater flexibility for clinics, hospitals, and mobile testing environments.“This release marks a significant advancement in expanding the accessibility and adaptability of color vision testing across contemporary healthcare workflows,” said T.J. Waggoner, CEO of Waggoner Diagnostics. “Many of our clients operate across multiple device ecosystems or find themselves being forced to change after setting up a subscription. Our new Waggoner CCVT Version 4.2.2 removes barriers by allowing seamless movement between Windows and Apple platforms.”In addition to cross-platform support, Waggoner CCVT Version 4.2.2 introduces several powerful new features designed to improve operational efficiency and user experience:• Test Administrator Management – Clients can now add and manage multiple test administrators within their account, making it easier for larger organizations and multi-user practices to oversee testing operations.• Waggoner Sync™ (Windows Only) – Synchronization capabilities allow customer data and settings to be securely synced across devices under the same account, ensuring continuity and convenience regardless of where testing occurs.- Cloud Storage for Patient Data – Secure cloud-based storage maintains patient information and test records across all authorized devices.• Added Testing Protocols – The added Baseline Test simplifies the initial color vision assessment most eye care physician's request. It’s a preset test that conducts genetic testing binocularly, while acquired deficiency testing is monocular.• Enhanced In-App Account Management – Users can now perform most account edits and administrative updates directly within the application, significantly streamlining the user experience and reducing the need for external support.Waggoner CCVT Version 4.2.2 reflects Waggoner Diagnostics’ ongoing commitment to innovation in digital color vision testing technology. Waggoner continues to develop solutions that improve testing accessibility, workflow efficiency, and diagnostic accuracy for eye care professionals and occupational screening programs.Version 4.2.2 is currently available for Windows and Apple devices. Please visit the Version 4.2 Update Page for more information.About Waggoner DiagnosticsWaggoner Diagnostics develops innovative color vision testing solutions for medical, educational, occupational, and government applications. The company’s products are designed to provide accurate, accessible, and efficient color vision testing across a wide range of clinical and screening environments.

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