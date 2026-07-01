Waggoner Diagnostics Achieves Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Status

Waggoner Diagnostics earns SDVOSB status, reflecting its legacy of service, integrity, innovation, and support for veterans.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waggoner Diagnostics is proud to announce its official designation as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), reflecting the company’s continued commitment to service, integrity, and innovation in vision testing technology.This milestone is made possible through the leadership and service of Waggoner Diagnostics co-founder, Dr. Terrace Waggoner, who volunteered and honorably served as a Huey combat rescue helicopter pilot in Vietnam with the United States Army during the Vietnam War.“We are honored to achieve SDVOSB status and deeply proud of Dr. Waggoner’s military service,” said Bess Abernathy, Waggoner Diagnostics’ President. “His dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence continue to shape our company culture and mission every day.”For decades, Waggoner Diagnostics has been recognized as a leader in advanced color vision testing solutions, specifically, the Waggoner Computerized Color Vision Test (CCVT), used by eye care professionals, hospitals, occupational health providers, schools, and government organizations worldwide. The company remains committed to developing innovative technologies that improve accessibility, accuracy, and efficiency in color vision screening and diagnostics.As an SDVOSB-Certified Company, Waggoner Diagnostics also reaffirms its support for veterans, active-duty military personnel, and the broader defense and healthcare communities.“We proudly acknowledge the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women,” added T.J. Waggoner, CEO of Waggoner Diagnostics. “Supporting those who serve our country is a responsibility we take seriously. My father flew over 940 combat and rescue missions from September 1968 to September 1969, while serving in Vietnam. His values, believes, and guidance have been core to the principles that we abide by to this day at Waggoner Diagnostics. Even though he got shot down more times than he wanted, he’s states it was his privilege and honor to of had the opportunity to be of service to our country.”For more information about Waggoner Diagnostics and its products and services, visit www.Waggoner Diagnostics.com.About Waggoner DiagnosticsWaggoner Diagnostics develops innovative color vision testing solutions for medical, educational, occupational health, and government applications. It’s flagship software as a medical device is the Waggoner CCVT. The company’s products are designed to provide accurate, accessible, and efficient color vision testing across a wide range of clinical and screening environments.

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