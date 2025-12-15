Waggoner Diagnostics Announces Global Adoption of the Waggoner CCVT Across More Than 80 Countries

Global use of the Waggoner CCVT underscores its proven accuracy and growing importance in pilot testing, disease monitoring, and occupational safety worldwide.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waggoner Diagnostics is proud to announce that its flagship technology, the Waggoner Computerized Color Vision Test (CCVT), is now used by clinicians, organizations, and institutions in over 80 countries worldwide, marking a significant milestone in the global advancement of accurate, standardized color vision testing.The widespread international adoption of the Waggoner CCVT reflects its versatility, clinical accuracy, and reliability across a broad range of applications. The test is one of three approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for pilot color vision testing, helping ensure aviation safety through precise and defensible assessment of color vision performance. In clinical settings, eye care professionals utilize the Waggoner CCVT to evaluate and monitor color vision changes, supporting the tracking of ocular and systemic disease progression over time.Beyond aviation and clinical care, the Waggoner CCVT plays a critical role in occupational and employee color vision screening across safety-sensitive industries. Employers worldwide rely on the test to ensure workers can perform color-dependent tasks accurately, enhancing workplace safety while reducing organizational risk and liability through objective, repeatable testing standards.“Our global reach underscores the confidence that healthcare providers, regulators, and employers place in the Waggoner CCVT,” said T.J. Waggoner, CEO of Waggoner Diagnostics. “By delivering precise, data-driven color vision testing, we help protect public safety, support clinical decision-making, and provide organizations with defensible screening solutions—no matter where they operate.”Designed to be user-friendly and scientifically validated, the Waggoner CCVT continues to set the standard for computerized color vision testing worldwide. As adoption continues to grow, Waggoner Diagnostics remains committed to advancing vision science and supporting professionals who depend on accurate color vision assessment every day.About Waggoner DiagnosticsWaggoner Diagnostics is a leader in the development of advanced color vision testing solutions used in clinical, occupational, and regulatory environments around the world. Its computerized testing platforms are trusted for their accuracy, consistency, and ability to meet the demands of modern vision assessment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.