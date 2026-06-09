DPH Recommends Steps to Reduce Skin Cancer Risk This Summer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 11, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C.— As summer approaches and people begin spending more time outdoors, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) reminds all South Carolinians to take extra precautions to help protect their skin and prevent skin cancer.

While short-term exposure to sunlight can provide health benefits such as helping produce vitamin D in your body, those same ultraviolet (UV) rays pose a danger to your skin every time you spend a prolonged amount of time outside. This exposure increases your risk of getting skin cancer.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States, with 1 in 5 people developing skin cancer by the age of 70.

“People with fair skin may face a higher risk of skin cancer, but the truth is that anyone of any skin tone can get it,” said Sonya Younger, DPH’s Comprehensive Cancer Control Unit director.

The most common types of skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Melanoma, the third most common type of skin cancer, is the deadliest because it can spread quickly to other parts of the body, including the lymph nodes, lungs, liver and brain.

In 2024, 1,700 were people diagnosed with malignant melanoma in South Carolina, and 141 died from the disease. The risk of melanoma doubles for people who have had more than five sunburns.

“With summer quickly approaching, it’s important to remember that you and your family need to wear sunscreen daily,” said Hallie Heffner, DPH’s Cancer Prevention coordinator. “Sunburns can occur in as little as 5 minutes. If you have younger children that will be outside during warmer months, make sure you dress them in sun-protective clothing and keep them in the shade as much as possible.”

DPH encourages everyone to practice the following sun-safety steps to help prevent skin cancer:

Seek shade between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. If your shadow appears shorter than you, seek shade. Every time you go outside, your skin is exposed to damaging ultraviolet (UV) rays. Not only can this cause premature skin aging, it also increases your risk of getting skin cancer, including melanoma.

If your shadow appears shorter than you, seek shade. Every time you go outside, your skin is exposed to damaging ultraviolet (UV) rays. Not only can this cause premature skin aging, it also increases your risk of getting skin cancer, including melanoma. Wear protective clothing such as a lightweight long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, when possible.

such as a lightweight long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, when possible. Use extra caution near water, snow and sand because they reflect and intensify the damaging rays of the sun, which can increase your chances of sunburn.

because they reflect and intensify the damaging rays of the sun, which can increase your chances of sunburn. Apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher to all exposed skin, even on cloudy days. Reapply approximately every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

Additionally, people should avoid using indoor tanning options such as tanning beds, tanning booths, sunbeds and sunlamps, as ultraviolet light from these sources can cause skin cancer.

People with more than 50 moles, atypical moles, or large moles are also at an increased risk of developing melanoma. DPH recommends all South Carolinians monitor their moles and make note of any changes from year to year. If you notice a mole that is different from others or that changes, itches, or bleeds, you should make an appointment to see a board-certified dermatologist.

For additional information and resources related to skin cancer, visit DPH’s skin cancer webpage.

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