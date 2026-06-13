Applogika Joins Anthropic's Claude Partner Network as a Select-Tier Services Partner

Anthropic's Claude Select Services Partner designation recognizes Applogika's expertise in helping enterprises design, deploy, and scale production-grade AI and agentic solutions.

AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with AI Competencies expands its ability to help enterprises build and scale Claude-powered AI and agentic systems.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading AI, Cloud, and Agentic Systems implementation partner expands its ability to help enterprises deploy Claude-powered solutions at scale.

Applogika today announced that it has joined Anthropic's Claude Partner Network Services Track as a Select-tier partner, recognizing the firm's expertise in helping organizations design, implement, and scale enterprise AI solutions powered by Claude.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, many are discovering that moving from proof-of-concept to production requires more than selecting a model. Success depends on integrating AI into business processes, enterprise systems, and customer experiences while maintaining security, governance, and operational excellence. Through the Claude Partner Network, Anthropic helps customers identify trusted partners with the expertise required to bring Claude-powered solutions into production.

"We are in the Agentic Implementation Era. Organizations are increasingly focused on translating AI investments into measurable business outcomes," said Suresh Patnam, Managing Partner at Applogika. "Our focus is helping customers operationalize AI by building intelligent systems that empower employees, automate business processes, improve customer experiences, and accelerate innovation. Joining Anthropic's Claude Partner Network strengthens our ability to help enterprises deploy Claude-powered solutions that deliver real business value."

Applogika helps enterprises across Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Technology, Startups , Mid Market and other industries implement production-grade AI solutions. The company specializes in integrating AI into business operations while meeting enterprise requirements for security, compliance, governance, and scalability.

As a member of the Claude Partner Network, Applogika will help customers evaluate, implement, and scale Claude-powered solutions across use cases including:

✅ Enterprise Knowledge & Intelligence Systems

✅ Agentic AI Applications & Autonomous Workflows

✅ Employee Productivity Solutions

✅ Customer-Facing AI Experiences

✅ Workflow Automation & Operational Transformation

✅ Industry-Specific AI Solutions for Regulated Environments

The partnership further enhances Applogika's ability to guide customers in selecting, architecting, and deploying the right AI models, frameworks, and governance strategies to achieve their business objectives.

The announcement strengthens Applogika's position as one of the industry’s leading AI implementation partner, complementing its status as an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with AWS AI software competency and AWS AI Services Competency with Agentic AI Specialization

The partnership complements Applogika's AWS recognitions, including:



Together, Anthropic's Claude models and AWS's AI platform provide organizations with a powerful foundation for enterprise AI. Applogika helps customers translate those capabilities into production systems that drive measurable business outcomes.

About Applogika

Accelerating Enterprise Innovation in the Agentic AI Era

Applogika is a AI first technology services company that helps organizations transform cloud, data, and AI investments into production-ready business systems.

The company specializes in agentic AI, generative AI, cloud modernization, data platforms, machine learning, and cloud-native application development. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with AI Software and AI Services Competencies, Applogika helps enterprises design, build, deploy, and scale intelligent systems that create measurable business value.

From strategy and architecture through implementation and managed operations, Applogika enables organizations to move confidently from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption.

Learn more at www.applogika.com.

contact@applogika.com

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