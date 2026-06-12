Applogika Achieves AWS Resiliency Competency

As an AWS Partner Network member with AWS Resilience Competency status, Applogika helps organizations strengthen availability, automate recovery, and optimize cloud operations for long-term growth.

A Milestone That Redefines Cloud Reliability for Our Customers

Our resilience-first culture powers every workload including Agentic AI we deploy on AWS. Grateful to our customers who trusted us. Proud of what we built ,just getting started.” — Suresh Patnam - Managing Partner Applogika

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'We are thrilled to announce that Applogika has officially achieved the AWS Resiliency Competency' — a distinguished recognition from Amazon Web Services that validates our deep expertise in helping organizations design, build, and operate resilient, always-on workloads in the cloud.

Applogika earned the AWS Resilience Competency by designing, implementing, and validating resilient architectures in production enterprise environments meeting and exceeding customer RPO/RTO targets across real DR scenarios. We automated recovery runbooks, executed live failover tests, and delivered measurable uptime outcomes that enterprise customers depend on to keep their businesses running.

“Everything fails all the time.” — Werner Vogels, CTO, Amazon | This quote Is the founding principle behind everything we build on Cloud, Data and Agentic AI applications for our customers at Applogika.

Why the AWS Resiliency Competency?

The AWS Resiliency Competency is not self-declared; it is independently validated by AWS across three critical disciplines: designing fault-tolerant architectures, implementing disaster recovery (DR) strategies that meet strict RTO/RPO targets, and operating resilient workloads in production, all backed by proven customer outcomes and evidence.

In an agentic AI world, this bar matters more than ever. AI agents are executing multi-step workflows, processing payments, triaging patients, managing supply chains, and making real-time decisions autonomously. A failure is no longer just a slow page load it can mean a broken business process, a missed transaction, operational disruption, financial loss, or even a patient safety event.

Resilience is therefore not simply an infrastructure concern; it is a business-critical capability. Organizations adopting AI-driven systems need confidence that their applications, data platforms, and automation workflows can withstand failures, recover quickly, and continue operating under changing conditions. This requires disciplined architecture, rigorous testing, continuous monitoring, and proven operational practices.

Applogika holds this competency because we have designed, tested, and proven resilient architectures in production enterprise environments. We bring that same discipline to every application, data platform, and agentic AI workload we build on AWS. Our approach combines resilience by design, automated recovery, observability, security, and operational excellence to help customers reduce risk and maintain business continuity at scale.

In short, this competency is AWS’s way of telling the market , this partner has done it, proven it, and can do it for you.



What This Means for Our Customers

For businesses partnering with Applogika, this competency delivers real, tangible value:

• Assurance - You are working with an AWS-validated partner who has proven resilience expertise not just a claim, but a verified credential.

• Uptime - Architectures designed to minimize downtime, meet aggressive RTO/RPO targets, and withstand unexpected failure scenarios.

• Speed - Faster recovery from failures using pre-built runbooks, automation playbooks, and AWS-native resilience services.

• Savings - Resilience done right means fewer costly outages, reduced data loss risk, and lower insurance and compliance overhead.

Our AWS Resiliency Service Portfolio

Applogika AWS Resiliency Service Portfolio

As an AWS Resiliency Competency Partner, we protect your uptime, your data, and your business continuity across every layer of your AWS environment.

o Resilience Assessment & Gap Analysis — Evaluate workloads against AWS Well-Architected Reliability Pillar benchmarks and AWS Resilience Hub policies, with a prioritized remediation roadmap.

o Disaster Recovery Design & Implementation — Architect and deploy backup & restore, pilot light, warm standby, and multi-region active-active DR strategies aligned to your RTO/RPO targets.

o Chaos Engineering & Game Days — Proactively inject failure using AWS Fault Injection Service (FIS) to surface weaknesses before they become outages.

o Resiliency Automation & Run books — Build automated recovery playbooks using AWS Systems Manager, Lambda, Event Bridge, and AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery (DRS).

o Multi-Region & Multi-AZ Architecture — Design fault-tolerant, highly available architectures using Route 53 ARC, Global Accelerator, and cross-region replication patterns.

o Resilience for Agentic AI Workloads — Architect fault-tolerant Amazon Bedrock agent pipelines with fallback, retry, and cross-region continuity built in.

o Continuous Resilience Monitoring & DR Testing — Ongoing monitoring via AWS Resilience Hub, CloudWatch, and periodic live DR tests to keep your resilience posture validated and current.



Applogika's AWS Competency Portfolio is Now 8 Strong !!

The AWS Resiliency Competency marks our 8th AWS Competency one of the broadest competency portfolios held by any AWS Partner. Each competency represents an independent, rigorous validation of our technical depth and customer success in that domain.

 AWS Resiliency Competency ✦ NEW

 AI Services Competency

 AI Services Competency – Agentic AI

 AI Software Competency

 Data & Analytics Services Competency

 Cloud Operations Services Competency

 Migration & Modernization Services Competency



Ready to Build a More Resilient Cloud?

Whether you are looking to design a new resilient architecture from scratch, modernize an existing workload, or simply stress-test your current disaster recovery plan Applogika is ready to help.

Contact us today to schedule a complimentary AWS Resiliency Assessment and discover how we can help your organization achieve the resilience it needs to thrive no matter what comes.

About Applogika

Applogika is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner specializing in Agentic AI, Data & Analytics, Cloud Modernization, and Resilience, helping enterprises unlock the full potential of AWS and Anthropic Claude. With deep expertise in AI, Data & Analytics, Migration & Modernization, Cloud Compliance, DevOps, and Resilience, Applogika delivers production-grade solutions that modernize data ecosystems, enable trusted analytics, and accelerate AI-driven transformation across industries.

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