Arizona Wallet adds more features and functions

Are you one of those that seem to always forget about deadlines like credit card payments and vehicle registration renewals? You signed up to get the reminder notifications, but you seem to forget anyway? Well, ADOT MVD has just the thing for you.

The Arizona Wallet app can now alert you when your vehicle registration is about to expire, directly on your smartphone. You know, that device that nobody puts down (except while driving, of course).

That’s right, you can now add your vehicle title and registration directly to your Arizona Wallet and the app will alert you to expiration dates.

This new feature allows you to view these documents anytime, get notified before the registration expires and link directly to AZMVDNow.gov to renew the registration securely and conveniently on your phone. The Arizona Wallet app also notifies you when a new vehicle is added to your account so you can choose whether to add it to your Arizona wallet or not.

The alerts view on the home screen also keeps you informed about upcoming driver license expiration dates. So if you are used to the license expiring when you turn 65, but recently converted to the REAL ID compliant Arizona Travel ID, you will be alerted when that license expires sooner than expected.

The Arizona Wallet app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play. Once downloaded to your phone, follow the instructions to upload your Arizona driver license and vehicle documents to the Arizona Wallet.

You should continue to keep your physical driver license in your wallet or purse and vehicle registration and insurance in the vehicle to use in other situations, such as with law enforcement.

To learn more about the Arizona Wallet and the other digital wallet options available in Arizona, please visit azdot.gov/DigitalIDs.