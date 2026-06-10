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Senate Bill 406 Printer's Number 1809

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - baking, canning, freezing, packing or rendering of meat

products; or

(9) the making, cooking, mixing, processing, bottling,

baking, canning, freezing, packing or rendering of products

intended for human consumption.

"Facility health and safety committee" or "committee." A

committee authorized and established under section 5.

"Industry workers' rights coordinator" or "coordinator." The

coordinator appointed by the secretary under section 5(j).

"Secretary." The Secretary of Labor and Industry of the

Commonwealth.

Section 3. Training provided by employer.

(a) Language.--Upon hire, an employer must provide to an

employee in the language that the employee speaks, if at least

5% of the employer's workforce speaks the language, information

on the following:

(1) Health risks directly associated with the duties of

employment, including repetitive strain injuries,

musculoskeletal disorders and respiratory hazards under 29

U.S.C. Ch. 15 (relating to occupational safety and health)

and related Federal regulations.

(2) The employee's right to seek medical care for

injuries that occur as a result of employment under the act

of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers'

Compensation Act.

(3) A summary of the rights and requirements under 29

U.S.C. Ch. 15 and related Federal regulations.

(4) The facility health and safety committee established

under section 5.

(5) The employee's right to seek workers' compensation

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Senate Bill 406 Printer's Number 1809

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