Senate Resolution 340 Printer's Number 1807
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - WHEREAS, In 2023, approximately 2,000 Pennsylvania National
Guard members deployed in support of ongoing contingency and
force protection operations in Kuwait, the Horn of Africa,
Romania and other locations; and
WHEREAS, In 2023, the Pennsylvania National Guard celebrated
the 30-year anniversary of its partnership with Lithuania; and
WHEREAS, In 1993, Pennsylvania was one of the first three
states to participate in the State Partnership for Peace Program
and since its inception, the Pennsylvania National Guard has
completed more than 750 engagements with Lithuania; and
WHEREAS, In 2026, the National Guard Bureau selected the
Pennsylvania National Guard State Partnership Program to
additionally partner with Côte d'Ivoire, the official signing
ceremony for which is scheduled for June 2026; and
WHEREAS, The 193rd Special Operations Wing of the
Pennsylvania Air National Guard was awarded the coveted
Distinguished Flying Unit Plaque by the National Guard
Association in 2022; and
WHEREAS, The 111th Attack Wing, Pennsylvania Air National
Guard received the Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award for
2022; and
WHEREAS, Wing personnel were graded 100% effective overall in
all major areas in the Unit Effectiveness Inspection,
effectively managing and allocating all Higher Headquarters
resources, improving the unit and executing the mission while
sustaining combat operation; and
WHEREAS, With nearly 700,000 veterans, this Commonwealth has
one of the largest veteran populations in the country; and
WHEREAS, Veterans thrive in their community, helping and
motivating the younger generations; and
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