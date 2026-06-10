Senate Resolution 340 Printer's Number 1807

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - WHEREAS, In 2023, approximately 2,000 Pennsylvania National

Guard members deployed in support of ongoing contingency and

force protection operations in Kuwait, the Horn of Africa,

Romania and other locations; and

WHEREAS, In 2023, the Pennsylvania National Guard celebrated

the 30-year anniversary of its partnership with Lithuania; and

WHEREAS, In 1993, Pennsylvania was one of the first three

states to participate in the State Partnership for Peace Program

and since its inception, the Pennsylvania National Guard has

completed more than 750 engagements with Lithuania; and

WHEREAS, In 2026, the National Guard Bureau selected the

Pennsylvania National Guard State Partnership Program to

additionally partner with Côte d'Ivoire, the official signing

ceremony for which is scheduled for June 2026; and

WHEREAS, The 193rd Special Operations Wing of the

Pennsylvania Air National Guard was awarded the coveted

Distinguished Flying Unit Plaque by the National Guard

Association in 2022; and

WHEREAS, The 111th Attack Wing, Pennsylvania Air National

Guard received the Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award for

2022; and

WHEREAS, Wing personnel were graded 100% effective overall in

all major areas in the Unit Effectiveness Inspection,

effectively managing and allocating all Higher Headquarters

resources, improving the unit and executing the mission while

sustaining combat operation; and

WHEREAS, With nearly 700,000 veterans, this Commonwealth has

one of the largest veteran populations in the country; and

WHEREAS, Veterans thrive in their community, helping and

motivating the younger generations; and

20260SR0340PN1807 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30