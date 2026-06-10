Senate Resolution 341 Printer's Number 1812
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1812
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
341
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY YAW, COSTA, PISCIOTTANO, HUGHES, MASTRIANO,
LAUGHLIN, VOGEL, K. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,
PICOZZI, CULVER, J. WARD, STEFANO, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK,
MARTIN, ROTHMAN, BARTOLOTTA, ARGALL, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA,
STREET, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, MALONE, BOSCOLA, LANGERHOLC, KIM
AND L. WILLIAMS, JUNE 10, 2026
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JUNE 10, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and expressing condolences on the passing of
former State Senator Jack McGregor.
WHEREAS, Jack Edwin McGregor was born September 22, 1934, in
Kittanning; and
WHEREAS, In 1956, he graduated from Yale University with a
bachelor of science and was a member of the Skull and Bones
Society; and
WHEREAS, He then joined the military and served as a captain
in the United States Marine Corps; and
WHEREAS, After the military, Senator McGregor began studying
at the University of Pittsburgh Law School, and he began his
venture into politics; and
WHEREAS, While he studied to earn his law degree, he
successfully ran as a Republican to be the State Senator of
District 44, which includes part of Allegheny County; and
WHEREAS, He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Law
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.