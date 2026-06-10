Senate Resolution 341 Printer's Number 1812

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1812

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

341

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY YAW, COSTA, PISCIOTTANO, HUGHES, MASTRIANO,

LAUGHLIN, VOGEL, K. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,

PICOZZI, CULVER, J. WARD, STEFANO, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK,

MARTIN, ROTHMAN, BARTOLOTTA, ARGALL, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA,

STREET, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, MALONE, BOSCOLA, LANGERHOLC, KIM

AND L. WILLIAMS, JUNE 10, 2026

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JUNE 10, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and expressing condolences on the passing of

former State Senator Jack McGregor.

WHEREAS, Jack Edwin McGregor was born September 22, 1934, in

Kittanning; and

WHEREAS, In 1956, he graduated from Yale University with a

bachelor of science and was a member of the Skull and Bones

Society; and

WHEREAS, He then joined the military and served as a captain

in the United States Marine Corps; and

WHEREAS, After the military, Senator McGregor began studying

at the University of Pittsburgh Law School, and he began his

venture into politics; and

WHEREAS, While he studied to earn his law degree, he

successfully ran as a Republican to be the State Senator of

District 44, which includes part of Allegheny County; and

WHEREAS, He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Law

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