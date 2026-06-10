Senate Resolution 342 Printer's Number 1813

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1813

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

342

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY STREET, PICOZZI, SAVAL, A. WILLIAMS, HUGHES,

HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, PHILLIPS-HILL,

SCHWANK, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL,

HUTCHINSON, BOSCOLA, COLLETT, FLYNN, FONTANA, KIM, MALONE,

MILLER, MUTH, PISCIOTTANO, SANTARSIERO AND TARTAGLIONE,

JUNE 10, 2026

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JUNE 10, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing June 19, 2026, as "Juneteenth National Freedom Day"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Originating in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865,

when slaves in Texas learned that they had been freed,

"Juneteenth National Freedom Day" is the oldest African-American

holiday observance in the United States; and

WHEREAS, "Juneteenth National Freedom Day" commemorates the

survival instincts of Africans who endured a transatlantic

journey, known as the Middle Passage, on slave ships from their

homeland to this country; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 11.5 million Africans survived the

harsh voyage to slave markets in the New World during the late

17th century, and the slave population in the American colonies

grew quickly; and

WHEREAS, "Juneteenth National Freedom Day" further

commemorates the impact of slavery, the abolitionist movement

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16