Senate Resolution 342 Printer's Number 1813
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1813
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
342
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY STREET, PICOZZI, SAVAL, A. WILLIAMS, HUGHES,
HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, PHILLIPS-HILL,
SCHWANK, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL,
HUTCHINSON, BOSCOLA, COLLETT, FLYNN, FONTANA, KIM, MALONE,
MILLER, MUTH, PISCIOTTANO, SANTARSIERO AND TARTAGLIONE,
JUNE 10, 2026
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JUNE 10, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing June 19, 2026, as "Juneteenth National Freedom Day"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Originating in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865,
when slaves in Texas learned that they had been freed,
"Juneteenth National Freedom Day" is the oldest African-American
holiday observance in the United States; and
WHEREAS, "Juneteenth National Freedom Day" commemorates the
survival instincts of Africans who endured a transatlantic
journey, known as the Middle Passage, on slave ships from their
homeland to this country; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 11.5 million Africans survived the
harsh voyage to slave markets in the New World during the late
17th century, and the slave population in the American colonies
grew quickly; and
WHEREAS, "Juneteenth National Freedom Day" further
commemorates the impact of slavery, the abolitionist movement
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