Senate Bill 806 Printer's Number 1808
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - obscured in any manner.
(4) If the statement or disclosure is an audio statement
or disclosure, the statement or disclosure is delivered in a
volume and cadence sufficient for a consumer to hear and
comprehend the statement or disclosure.
(5) If the statement or disclosure is a visual statement
or disclosure, the statement or disclosure is of a size and
shade and appears on the screen for a duration sufficient for
a consumer to read and comprehend the statement or
disclosure.
(6) If the statement or disclosure is a print
advertisement or promotional material, including a point-of-
sale display or brochure materials directed to a consumer,
the statement or disclosure is in a type size and location
sufficiently noticeable for a consumer to read and comprehend
the statement or disclosure in a print that contrasts with
the background against which the statement or disclosure
appears.
"Generative artificial intelligence." The class of models
that emulate the structure and characteristics of input data in
order to generate synthetic content.
"Synthetic content." Information, including an image, video,
audio clip or text, that has been significantly modified or
generated by artificial intelligence.
Section 4. Clear and conspicuous disclosure.
(a) Disclosure.--An advertiser may not knowingly, recklessly
or willfully create and disseminate or cause to be created and
disseminated an advertisement that uses synthetic content in a
manner that creates a false consumer perception about the
nature, origin or authenticity of the goods or services being
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