Senate Bill 806 Printer's Number 1808

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - obscured in any manner.

(4) If the statement or disclosure is an audio statement

or disclosure, the statement or disclosure is delivered in a

volume and cadence sufficient for a consumer to hear and

comprehend the statement or disclosure.

(5) If the statement or disclosure is a visual statement

or disclosure, the statement or disclosure is of a size and

shade and appears on the screen for a duration sufficient for

a consumer to read and comprehend the statement or

disclosure.

(6) If the statement or disclosure is a print

advertisement or promotional material, including a point-of-

sale display or brochure materials directed to a consumer,

the statement or disclosure is in a type size and location

sufficiently noticeable for a consumer to read and comprehend

the statement or disclosure in a print that contrasts with

the background against which the statement or disclosure

appears.

"Generative artificial intelligence." The class of models

that emulate the structure and characteristics of input data in

order to generate synthetic content.

"Synthetic content." Information, including an image, video,

audio clip or text, that has been significantly modified or

generated by artificial intelligence.

Section 4. Clear and conspicuous disclosure.

(a) Disclosure.--An advertiser may not knowingly, recklessly

or willfully create and disseminate or cause to be created and

disseminated an advertisement that uses synthetic content in a

manner that creates a false consumer perception about the

nature, origin or authenticity of the goods or services being

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