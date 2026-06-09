Canine Companion puppies begin Kern Valley program

Kern Valley State Prison has implemented a new Canine Companion dog training program on their Level III Non-Designated Program Facility.

The Canine Companion organization arrived May 6 with two yellow and two black labs named Owen, Sweetpea, Flicker and Vivid.

The 3-month-old puppies were welcomed with a lot of excitement from staff as well as the incarcerated population.

Nationwide, the Canine Companion organization is used to enhance the lives of physically and mentally disabled people in need. The puppies will be trained on the basics by the prison’s incarcerated handlers.

After their time with an incarcerated handler, the dogs receive additional training outside the facility, eventually graduating from the program. The canine companions will then be placed with someone to enhance their quality of life.

Submitted by Lt. J. Hernandez

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Learn more about CDCR’s K-9 programs.