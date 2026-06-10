Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,306 in the last 365 days.

Operation Hands Down disrupts Central California gangs

Front page, Law Enforcement Operations

Seized: Drugs and Guns with photo of methamphetamine in packages from Operation Hands Down, a major gang takedown.

CDCR assisted other agencies during Operation Hands Down, resulting in 500 pounds of methamphetamine being taken off the streets in addition to numerous arrests.

CDCR staff assisted local, state and federal law enforcement agencies May 28 for Operation Hands Down, a large-scale gang takedown.

Overall, 43 search warrants were served at different locations throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

This marked the culmination of a two-month undercover operation focusing on Mexican Mafia and Sureño gang members committing various crimes.

Crimes included homicides, firearms trafficking, narcotics trafficking, shootings, robberies, assaults, sex offenses against minors and organized violence within custodial facilities.

Results:

  • 69 arrests
  • 73 guns, many high-capacity magazines, rounds of ammunition seized
  • narcotics, cash confiscated

The drugs included 55 pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of cocaine and a small amount of fentanyl powder. Nearly $165,000 was seized, which derived from narcotics trafficking, firearms sales and organized street gang taxes.

The arrests of these men, women and children are expected to have an immediate impact on lowering violence across California’s Central Valley.

“By disrupting these criminal organizations, we are confident our hard work will deliver a sense of peace to residents who deserve to feel safe in their communities,” according to the agencies.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) thanked the numerous law enforcement agencies for their assistance throughout this investigation.

Multiple agencies focus on disrupting gangs

In total, more than 500 law enforcement members participated.

Some of their specialized assignments are: Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), Air Support Unit, K-9 Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Incident Management Team (IMT), Dispatch Unit, Crime Analyst Unit and Fresno County Jail Correctional Officers.

Participating agencies / task forces included:

  • California Department of Justice Special Operations Unit
  • Federal Bureau of Investigations
  • Fresno County District Attorney’s Office
  • Homeland Security Investigations
  • CHP
  • CDCR
  • California Department of Fish and Wildlife
  • U.S. Marshals Service
  • Police departments from Clovis, Coalinga, Fresno, Kingsburg, Madera, Reedley, Sanger, Selma and Visalia
  • Tulare County Sheriff’s Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET)
  • Kings County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Task Force (MCTF)
  • Madera County Sheriff’s Office
  • Merced County Sheriff’s Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET)

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that can help detectives, report it by contacting the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111. You may also contact Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Follow CDCR on YouTubeFacebookX (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

See more stories on joint operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Operation Hands Down disrupts Central California gangs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.