Operation Hands Down disrupts Central California gangs

CDCR assisted other agencies during Operation Hands Down, resulting in 500 pounds of methamphetamine being taken off the streets in addition to numerous arrests.

CDCR staff assisted local, state and federal law enforcement agencies May 28 for Operation Hands Down, a large-scale gang takedown.

Overall, 43 search warrants were served at different locations throughout the San Joaquin Valley.

This marked the culmination of a two-month undercover operation focusing on Mexican Mafia and Sureño gang members committing various crimes.

Crimes included homicides, firearms trafficking, narcotics trafficking, shootings, robberies, assaults, sex offenses against minors and organized violence within custodial facilities.

Results:

69 arrests

73 guns, many high-capacity magazines, rounds of ammunition seized

narcotics, cash confiscated

The drugs included 55 pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of cocaine and a small amount of fentanyl powder. Nearly $165,000 was seized, which derived from narcotics trafficking, firearms sales and organized street gang taxes.

The arrests of these men, women and children are expected to have an immediate impact on lowering violence across California’s Central Valley.

“By disrupting these criminal organizations, we are confident our hard work will deliver a sense of peace to residents who deserve to feel safe in their communities,” according to the agencies.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) thanked the numerous law enforcement agencies for their assistance throughout this investigation.

Multiple agencies focus on disrupting gangs

In total, more than 500 law enforcement members participated.

Some of their specialized assignments are: Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), Air Support Unit, K-9 Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Incident Management Team (IMT), Dispatch Unit, Crime Analyst Unit and Fresno County Jail Correctional Officers.

Participating agencies / task forces included:

California Department of Justice Special Operations Unit

Federal Bureau of Investigations

Fresno County District Attorney’s Office

Homeland Security Investigations

CHP

CDCR

California Department of Fish and Wildlife

U.S. Marshals Service

Police departments from Clovis, Coalinga, Fresno, Kingsburg, Madera, Reedley, Sanger, Selma and Visalia

Tulare County Sheriff’s Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET)

Kings County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Task Force (MCTF)

Madera County Sheriff’s Office

Merced County Sheriff’s Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET)

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that can help detectives, report it by contacting the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111. You may also contact Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

See more stories on joint operations.