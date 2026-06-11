Agentic AI Support Platform, Azeon, Set to Showcase Resolution-First Customer Support at CCW 2026

Customer support should only be measured by outcomes. Our goal is to help organizations move from response-driven support to resolution-driven support with zero workflow disruption.” — Vivek Nair, VP – Corporate Branding and Communication

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azeon today announced its participation at Customer Contact Week (CCW) 2026, where it will showcase a more practical approach to customer support built around a simple belief: customers do not want answers; they want resolution.As enterprises continue investing in AI Agents in Customer Services , many support experiences still end with customers navigating multiple systems, repeating information, waiting for follow-ups, or escalating issues. While traditional AI solutions focus on generating responses, Azeon is engineered to drive issues through to completion.Azeon combines contextual intelligence, enterprise integrations, workflow orchestration, autonomous execution, and governance to help organizations identify root causes, take action across systems, and resolve customer issues faster and more consistently. The platform is designed with human oversight at its core, enabling organizations to scale automation while maintaining control through approval workflows, escalation rules, compliance guardrails, and human handoffs.From account access issues with Azeon’s conversational AI in financial services and order management inquiries in retail to subscription, billing, and technical support requests in SaaS, Azeon helps enterprises resolve high-volume customer issues faster and more consistently. The platform is equally suited for consumer goods, telecommunications, healthcare, and other industries where customer experience directly impacts retention, loyalty, and growth.The platform integrates seamlessly with existing CRM, contact center, ticketing, knowledge management, and business systems, eliminating the need for migration projects and workflow disruption.Unlike AI solutions that rely solely on large language models, Azeon combines AI reasoning with context, business rules, governance, and action orchestration with its deterministic architecture to deliver predictable and accountable outcomes.Instead of charging based on seats, add-ons, conversations, tokens, messages, or usage volume, Azeon follows a pay-per-outcome approach. Organizations pay for outcomes only, creating direct alignment between platform performance and business value.Built on more than 17 years of enterprise software engineering expertise of Azilen Technologies, Azeon is purpose-built for complex enterprise environments where reliability, scalability, governance, and measurable business impact are critical.Visitors to CCW 2026 can experience live demonstrations of Azeon and meet with Naresh Prajapati, Founder, Tarak Joshi, VP – Sales, and David Pridgen, Solutions Consultant, to discuss how organizations can improve resolution rates, reduce support costs, and enhance customer satisfaction through agentic AI.As part of its CCW 2026 participation, Azeon is also introducing a limited-time offer . Organizations can deploy Azeon for 90 days with a 100% money-back guarantee if the platform does not achieve a 90% L1 ticket resolution rate.About Azeon:Azeon is an advanced Agentic AI platform built to transform customer support operations across voice, chat, and email channels. Designed for modern enterprises, Azeon combines intelligent AI agents with contextual understanding, conversational memory, and workflow automation to deliver faster, smarter, and more human-like customer interactions.Unlike traditional support automation tools, Azeon does not just respond to queries. It understands customer intent, remembers previous interactions, accesses real-time enterprise data, and takes actions across systems to resolve conversations end-to-end. The platform functions as a scalable digital workforce that can handle high volumes of customer engagement while maintaining consistency, accuracy, and personalization at every touchpoint.Azeon integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise ecosystems without requiring migration or infrastructure changes. From resolving support tickets and automating routine operations to assisting agents with contextual insights, the platform helps businesses improve response quality, reduce operational load, and create always-available support experiences powered by AI-driven intelligence and memory.

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