Azilen Unveils Agentic AI as Last Banking Interface, Wins CX Excellence Award at FINNOVEX South Africa

We often measure financial inclusion by the number of accounts opened. I believe the better measure is how effortlessly people can access financial services when they need them.” — Premal Dave, SVP - Growth

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azilen Technologies unveiled its vision for what comes after digital banking - Agentic AI as the Last Banking Interface - at FINNOVEX South Africa 2026. Through a live demonstration of Voice AI and autonomous AI agents, the company showed how banking can become as simple as having a conversation, where customers no longer navigate apps or menus but simply state what they need, and AI takes care of the rest. The idea resonated strongly with industry leaders, earning Azilen the Excellence in Customer Experience Enhancement award for its enterprise-grade omnichannel Agentic AI support solution that is helping banks deliver faster, more seamless, and more intelligent agentic banking experiences.The African continent has become one of the world's fastest-growing digital finance ecosystems, with Sub-Saharan Africa leading the world in mobile money adoption. According to the World Bank's latest Global Findex, 58% of adults in Sub-Saharan Africa have a financial account, while 40% have a mobile money account - underscoring the region's rapid shift toward digital financial services. Yet millions of people still face barriers such as language, digital literacy, and complex banking experiences. For them, the next leap in financial inclusion isn't another banking app; it's banking that understands people in their own language, through natural conversations, and completes tasks on their behalf. That's where Agentic AI has the potential to become an inclusion shift.Before introducing Agentic AI as the Last Banking Interface during his keynote at FINNOVEX South Africa, Premal Dave, SVP – Growth at Azilen Technologies, stepped back to examine a more fundamental question: If AI adoption is accelerating across the banking industry, why are so few institutions able to scale it into meaningful business outcomes? The answer isn't the capability of today's AI models. It's the challenge of deploying AI in production. For banks, every AI-driven decision must be explainable, governed, reliable, secure, and compliant with evolving regulatory expectations. While many organizations have successfully experimented with AI through pilots and proofs of concept, very few have been able to operationalize it at enterprise scale. The last mile between AI adoption and business value is about building AI that financial institutions can trust in real-world operations.That belief shaped Azilen's approach to Agentic Banking. Instead of functioning as another chatbot layered onto existing systems, Azilen’s Omnichannel Agentic Banking Solution - designed as an intelligent evolution of customer support software - acts as an intelligent orchestration layer - remembering context across interactions, working seamlessly with core banking applications, involving human experts whenever required, and operating within the governance, compliance, and audit standards that modern financial institutions demand. In other words, it was engineered for everyday banking at enterprise scale.The vision resonated strongly with banking leaders, innovators, and industry experts attending FINNOVEX South Africa. More than a showcase of technology, it sparked conversations around what banks need to move AI from experimentation to enterprise-wide transformation. Recognizing this approach, Azilen Technologies was honored with the Excellence in Customer Experience Enhancement award for its enterprise-grade omnichannel Agentic AI support solution.For more than a decade, Azilen Technologies has quietly helped shape Africa's digital financial ecosystem through its FinTech Software Development Services and AI Agent Development Services . Working alongside banks, fintechs, and financial innovators, the company has engineered the platforms, products, and digital experiences that make financial services more accessible, secure, and scalable. The vision unveiled at FINNOVEX reflects the next chapter of that journey, adding Agentic AI to a decade-long legacy of engineering digital banking platforms for Africa's financial ecosystem.About Azilen TechnologiesAzilen Technologies is a leading Enterprise AI Development company. The company collaborates with organizations to propel their AI development journey from idea to implementation and all the way to AI success.From data & AI to Generative AI & Agentic AI, and MLOps, Azilen engages with companies to build a competitive AI advantage with the right mix of technology skills, knowledge, and experience.The company also specializes in connecting sensing, data, and decision systems into unified architectures that operate across edge, platform, and cloud.Domain expertise, agile methodologies, and cross-functional teams blended in a collaborative development approach are their vanguards of engineering, managing, monitoring, and controlling AI lifecycles for startups and enterprises.Highly scalable and future-fit AI, too, with faster go-to-market is what Azilen delivers by letting in-house teams of product companies focus on core expansion & growth while the Azilen team manages and supports the AI in parallel.

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