Rootle Exhibits at CIO Horizon 2026 with a Direct Answer to India's Enterprise Customer Engagement Bottleneck

Rootle will showcase its KPI-first Voice AI platform at Booth D5, moving beyond calls made and connected toward task completion and real business outcomes.

For too long, enterprise engagement has been measured by activity, not achievement. A connected call reveals nothing about whether the customer's actual problem got solved; Task Completion Rate does.” — Dhaval Pandit - Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootle, the KPI-first Voice AI Platform for enterprise customer engagement, is participating in CIO Horizon 2026, the invitation-only conclave for CIOs and CTOs across India. Rootle will be at Booth D5 during the three-day event at Ramada by Wyndham, Lucknow, to showcase how a shift in measurement philosophy is reshaping enterprise conversations at scale.For most Indian enterprises, the bottleneck in customer engagement isn't call volume; it's what happens after the call connects. Contact centers dial thousands of numbers, connect most of them, and still leave queries unresolved, bookings incomplete, and payments uncollected. The system reports success while the business outcome never actually lands. That gap between 'the call happened' and 'the goal was met' is the real bottleneck that Rootle's Voice AI for Customer Support is built to close.The Problem With "Calls Connected"Most contact center dashboards still lead with vanity metrics: calls made, calls connected, average handle time. These describe activity, not outcome. A call can connect and still end unresolved, leaving the customer to call back with the same problem.This gap is what has held back enterprise engagement in India, not a lack of automation, but automation aimed at the wrong thing. Volume-first systems look efficient on a dashboard while failing to achieve the goals they were meant to serve.Working Backward From the KPIInstead of scripting a conversation and hoping it works, Rootle defines the business KPI first: A resolved ticket, a booking, a completed collection, a qualified lead, and then engineers the flow to reach it. This shows up in the metrics Rootle will walk CIOs through at Booth D5:- Task Completion Rate (TCR), the north star metric: Did the conversation accomplish its goal?- Resolution quality, tracked separately from resolution volume.- Conversion and follow-through for collections, bookings, and lead qualification.- Cross-channel continuity, so a journey spanning voice and WhatsApp counts as one, not as fragments.One Conversational OS, Many ChannelsRootle orchestrates voice, WhatsApp, RCS, and email as one connected journey rather than siloed channels reporting separate numbers, adapting the path in real time toward the goal. It isn't locked into a fixed script per industry; the same architecture flexes across BFSI, healthcare, telecom, education, and logistics, handling onboarding, support, collections, and retention with one discipline: outcome first.What CIOs Will See at Booth D5Delegates can expect a live demo in Hindi and English on standard telephony infrastructure; a walkthrough of how TCR is calculated as part of Rootle's KPI-first design; integration timelines showing go-live in weeks; a look at Rootle's Multilingual Voice AI for Indian Languages , supporting 20-plus regional languages; and a session on how that same KPI-first architecture is built to stay compliant, covering TRAI guidelines, the DPDP Act, and Indian data residency.CIO Horizon 2026 draws delegates from major Indian enterprises for dialogue on AI. For Rootle, it is a chance to argue directly to budget-holders: the way most organizations measure AI-led engagement today tells the wrong story.Enterprise leaders can book a 1:1 with the Rootle team at Booth D5.About RootleRootle is a Voice AI platform built on a Conversational OS that orchestrates end-to-end customer conversations across voice, chat, WhatsApp, RCS, and email. It doesn’t just handle calls - it understands intent, adapts context, and guides users through complete journeys across channels. From engagement to resolution, it blends automation with human handoff when needed. Every interaction is measured and optimized to deliver real business KPIs.

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