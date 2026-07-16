African Banking Leaders Explore Next Era of AI Banking at Forum Hosted by Azilen and EFT Corporation

African banking leaders explored the next generation of AI banking at an exclusive leadership forum hosted by Azilen and EFT Corporation.

The future of banking isn't more data; it's turning every interaction into actionable intelligence through one system of action.” — Premal Dave, Senior VP-Growth, Azilen Technologies

HARRARE, ZIMBABWE, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital banking continues to evolve across Africa, financial institutions are looking beyond automation and exploring how artificial intelligence can create better customer experiences, strengthen compliance, and make better use of payment data.Azilen Technologies, in collaboration with EFT Corporation, recently hosted an exclusive leadership session that brought together banking leaders from across Africa to discuss the future of AI banking. The session explored how financial institutions can unlock greater value from customer interactions, regulatory processes, and transaction data as digital payments continue to scale rapidly across Zimbabwe and the wider African banking ecosystem.The discussion highlighted a shift in how banks approach intelligence across the enterprise. Rather than treating customer engagement, compliance, and transaction processing as separate functions, participants explored how these areas can work together as a connected ecosystem, powered by System of Action. The idea is simple: insights from customer interactions can strengthen risk decisions, while transaction data can help shape more relevant, timely, and personalized banking experiences. This connected approach enables institutions to move from isolated operations to continuous, intelligence-driven decision-making.Customer engagement emerged as a major area of focus, driven by Zimbabwe's young, mobile-first population. With a median age of 18.1 years, nearly 46% of the population between 10 and 35 years old, and 16.02 million mobile connections nationwide, financial institutions have a significant opportunity to rethink how they connect with and serve customers.With internet penetration at 38.4%, Voice AI emerged as a practical way for banks to provide accessible, multilingual, and always-available customer experiences that do not rely on smartphones or broadband connectivity, an area increasingly supported through AI development services and FinTech software development services Industry data shared during the session highlighted the business impact of Voice AI, with AI-handled calls costing just $0.30–$0.50, resolving up to 85% of customer queries, and delivering a projected three-year ROI of 331–391%.With conversational AI expected to generate $80 billion in global labor savings by 2026, participants agreed that Voice AI is becoming a strategic driver of growth, accessibility, and customer trust.The discussion then shifted to regulation, where compliance is increasingly becoming a competitive advantage rather than simply a back-office requirement. Participants explored how Agentic AI can strengthen risk management while ensuring decisions remain transparent and accountable, reflecting the growing need for intelligent automation and data & AI engineering capabilities within financial institutions.This includes audit trails, human-in-the-loop approvals, role-based access controls, and explainable decision-making, helping institutions move from reactive compliance to a continuous, intelligence-driven model.Transactions formed the third layer of the discussion, and the numbers highlighted the scale of the opportunity. Zimbabwe's National Payment System processed 234.7 million electronic transactions worth ZiG 612 billion in the first quarter of 2026 alone, supported by more than 10.96 million active mobile financial services subscribers. These figures show that the payment infrastructure is already working effectively at scale; the real question is how institutions can generate more value from it.Participants agreed that now the challenge is not processing more transactions, but extracting intelligence from the transactions already taking place. This includes merchant behavior analysis, customer lifecycle identification, fraud and AML detection, and dispute pattern analysis, all from the same transaction stream. In this model, payment data becomes a real-time source of insight for risk, cross-sell, and collections decisions, rather than simply a record used for reconciliation.This is where the three layers come together: one system of action, not three vendors. Azeon orchestrates decisions, Rootle powers the voice experience, and EFT Rails provides the payment infrastructure, while a modular KYC pipeline operates underneath, supporting document verification, biometric matching, liveness detection, watchlist screening, and ongoing monitoring. Built once and reused across multiple product lines instead of being recreated for each one, this shared foundation helps banks move faster without sacrificing oversight and is designed specifically for Zimbabwe's regulatory environment rather than adapted afterward.The event concluded with a shared view that AI is becoming an essential part of the future of banking. The greatest opportunity lies not in adopting individual technologies, but in connecting data, decisions, and customer interactions across the organisation to build stronger, more trusted banking experiences.About Azilen TechnologiesAzilen Technologies is a leading Enterprise AI Development company. The company collaborates with organizations to propel their AI development journey from idea to implementation and all the way to AI success.From data & AI to Generative AI & Agentic AI, and MLOps, Azilen engages with companies to build a competitive AI advantage with the right mix of technology skills, knowledge, and experience.The company also specializes in connecting sensing, data, and decision systems into unified architectures that operate across edge, platform, and cloud.Domain expertise, agile methodologies, and cross-functional teams blended in a collaborative development approach are their vanguards of engineering, managing, monitoring, and controlling AI lifecycles for startups and enterprises.Highly scalable and future-fit AI that too with faster go-to-market is what Azilen delivers by letting in-house teams of product companies focus on core expansion & growth while the team Azilen manages and supports the AI in parallel.About EFT CorporationEFT Corporation is a leading African payments technology company that enables banks, fintechs, and financial institutions to deliver secure, scalable, and innovative digital financial services.Through its payment processing, card issuing, acquiring, switching, and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities, EFT helps organizations modernize payment ecosystems, improve customer experiences, and accelerate financial inclusion across the continent.With decades of industry expertise and an expanding pan-African presence, EFT Corporation supports financial institutions in navigating evolving market demands, regulatory requirements, and digital transformation initiatives. By combining robust payment infrastructure with innovation-led solutions, the company helps banks and fintechs build the next generation of digital banking and payment experiences.

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